Today in 5 Lines President Trump has chosen Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to replace Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff. The Senate failed to pass Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to partially repeal Obamacare, after Republican Senators John McCain, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins opposed the measure in a dramatic early-morning vote. Trump criticized the outcome on Twitter, saying that the lawmakers who voted against repeal “let the American people down,” adding that the only option now is to “let ObamaCare implode.” Later, during a speech in Long Island, Trump suggested that police officers should rough up suspects as part of an effort to crack down on crime. The Pentagon announced that North Korea test-launched another intercontinental ballistic missile. Today on The Atlantic When They Go Low: Ahead of Thursday’s vote, President Trump blasted Republicans who opposed the GOP health-care plan. But Senator John McCain’s “no” vote proves that sometimes, people get sick of being bullied. (Adam Serwer)

Butting Heads: The Department of Justice and Equal Opportunity Employment Commission are going head-to-head over LGBT discrimination. The dispute, writes Emma Green, has as much to do about the administrative state as it does LGBT rights.

Coming Up Next: As Congress heads to recess, David Frum lists the 10 challenges facing the Republican Party ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

One Nation Under God?: The second episode of The Atlantic's new podcast, Radio Atlantic, is out today. This week, Jeffrey Goldberg, Alex Wagner, Matt Thompson, and Emma Green explore the limits of religious pluralism in America, and discuss whether faith in the U.S. is on the decline. Tune in to find out why the nation's increased secularization could be one factor in Donald Trump's ascent to the presidency.

The Atlantic's Majority Owner-to-Be: David Bradley will soon be splitting his ownership stake in The Atlantic with the philanthropist and investor Laurene Powell Jobs. As reported this morning in our pages and elsewhere, Jobs's company Emerson Collective will shortly acquire majority ownership, and will probably be a full owner of the enterprise within the next five years. "Against the odds, The Atlantic is prospering," Bradley said in his note to the Atlantic staff. "Who next will take stewardship of this 160-year-old national treasure? To me, the answer, in the form of Laurene, feels incomparably right."

