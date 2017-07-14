This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian-American lobbyist, said he attended the June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. Yahoo News reports that Jamie Gorelick, a lawyer representing Jared Kushner in the Russia probe, will hand over her responsibilities to Abbe Lowell, another criminal-defense lawyer. Ty Cobb, a veteran criminal defense lawyer, will reportedly join the White House legal team to handle issues related to the Russia investigation. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department will appeal a federal district court decision that allows grandparents and other close relatives of U.S. residents to enter the United States. The Pentagon announced that U.S. forces killed Abu Sayed, the leader of ISIS’ Afghanistan branch, this week. Today on The Atlantic Trump Gets a Pass: Pat Robertson, the 87-year-old host of the 700 Club , has been open about his animosity toward Russia and its government. But in an interview that aired Thursday, Robertson didn’t press President Trump on the Russia investigation. (Vann R. Newkirk II)

How to Ruin a Perfectly Good Gesture: Before parting ways in Paris, President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a 25-second handshake. The two leaders had been working up to that moment for months. (Uri Friedman)

Status Update: James Fallows offers three observations—one unsurprising, one heartening, and one depressing—about American public life in 2017.

