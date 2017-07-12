What Are ‘Kremlin Ties’?: It doesn’t appear that Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr., has any formal connection to the Russian government. But in Russia, “a nobody can become somebody if they suddenly seem useful.” (Mark Galeotti)

Not the Same: Republicans are attempting to defend Medicaid cuts in their new health-care bill by suggesting that former President Bill Clinton once supported something similar. Here’s why they’re wrong . (Gene B. Sperling and Chris Jennings)

It’s Catching Up to Him: Donald Trump wasn't one to follow the rules during the presidential election, but while he was ultimately successful, his chaotic approach to the campaign is now hobbling his presidency . (David A. Graham)

During his Senate confirmation hearing for FBI director, Christopher Wray pledged that he’ll “never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice.” Democratic Representative Brad Sherman introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said he plans to ask Paul Manafort, the former chairman of Trump’s presidential campaign, to testify before the panel. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scheduled a Senate-wide meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Trump will depart for Paris Wednesday evening to join French President Emmanuel Macron in celebrating Bastille Day.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Scene on the Hill: On Tuesday, after Donald Trump Jr. released his email exchange with music publicist Rob Goldstone, Democrats on Capitol Hill were eager to answer reporters’ questions—and some couldn’t stop smiling. (Monica Hesse and Ben Terris, The Washington Post)

Did Kushner Help Russia?: McClatchy reports that investigators are looking into whether Donald Trump’s presidential campaign’s digital operation, led by Jared Kushner, “pointed Russian cyber operatives to certain voting jurisdictions in key states.” (Peter Stone and Greg Gordon)

Three Big Lies: Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are operating on three health-care lies, argues Deane Waldman: that health insurance is necessary, that it leads to care, and that government should provide it. (The Hill)

You’ve Got a Friend in Him: Latino Republicans see an ally in Vice President Mike Pence, who has dedicated much of his first few months in office reaching out to the Hispanic community. (Adrian Carrasquillo, BuzzFeed News)

Trump’s ‘Katrina’: The new president still hasn’t had to deal with a major domestic emergency, writes Jamil Smith, but he doesn’t seem prepared to do so: “All told, Trump’s laziness and his regressive policies are working in concert to put Americans in greater danger.” (Esquire)

Visualized

The Missing Links: Feeling confused about all the players in the ongoing Trump-Russia probe? This chart breaks down which Trump associates have connections to Russia. (Jasmine C. Lee and Alicia Parlapiano, The New York Times)

Question of the Week

The New York Times’ Jennifer Steinhauer interviewed a handful of lawmakers to find out what they do when they’re not busy legislating: During her free time, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst enjoys ruck marching, Maine’s Angus King is an amateur photographer, and North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp is a certified pilates instructor.

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)