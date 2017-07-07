Officials present for the first face-to-face meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin offered differing accounts of what was discussed.

Today in 5 Lines The United States and Russia announced that a cease-fire in Syria will go into effect on Sunday. Officials present for the first face-to-face meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany offered differing accounts of what was discussed. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said if the U.S. policy of “peaceful pressure” on North Korea fails, “we don’t have many good options left.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein visited Guantanamo Bay in a show of support for the detention center. The U.S. economy added 222,000 jobs in June, and the unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.4 percent. Today on The Atlantic An Unreliable Narrator: David Frum argues that the most troubling thing about President Trump’s address in Warsaw, Poland, “was the falsehood at its core; the problem is not with the speech, but with the speaker.”

The De-Facto Diplomat: Some of the White House’s critics have complained about the lack of experienced officials present for President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But those critics are discounting other very important people present: the interpreters. (David A. Graham)

What About Paris?: Many foreign leaders condemned President Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. from the Paris Agreement on climate change. But will they press him on it at the G20 summit? (Robinson Meyer) Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading McConnell’s Rubik’s Cube: The majority leader’s instincts and understanding of Senate procedures might not be enough for him to find the votes to pass the Republican health-care bill. (Carl Hulse, The New York Times) ‘How Not to Primary Donald Trump’: Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse’s upcoming visit to Iowa has sparked speculation that he’ll launch a bid to unseat Trump in 2020. But GOP operatives in the state say there’s no appetite for a Republican challenger. (Katie Glueck, McClatchy) Don’t Panic Yet: Hackers have reportedly been targeting computer networks of U.S. energy companies, including a nuclear-power plant. Andy Greenberg explains why that’s not as serious as it sounds. (Wired) Cuomo on the Scene: Once thought to be too “New Yorky” to run for national office, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now showing up on people’s 2020 lists. But to run for president, he needs to get progressives to like him. (David Freedlander, Politico) Nikki Haley’s Got to Go: The former South Carolina governor “comes across as the neoconservatives’ dream ambassador to the United Nations,” writes Philip Giraldi. But it’s still not clear whether she’s speaking for herself or for the White House. (The American Conservative)