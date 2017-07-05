Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

What’s Wrong With Connecticut?: Liberals say the state is a case study in income inequality, while conservatives say taxes are too high. But actually, writes Derek Thompson, the state has a city problem.

‘Yes In My Backyard’: Alana Semuels reports on the growing presence of YIMBYs in America: City dwellers who are encouraging developers to build more housing in their neighborhoods.

A Battle Brewing: Some members of the conservative Christian community are fiercely challenging the traditional limits on women’s roles and authority in the church. (Emma Green)

The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday in response to North Korea's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the missile was “not one we’ve seen before.” President Trump arrived in Poland where he will deliver a speech in Warsaw before attending the G-20 summit in Germany. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold the confirmation hearing for Christopher Wray, Trump’s choice for FBI director, on July 12. New York City Police Officer Miosotis Familia was fatally shot by a gunman in what Police Commissioner James O’Neill called “an unprovoked attack on cops.”

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

How Will Trump Respond?: North Korea has developed a missile that could reach Alaska. David E. Sanger lays out President Trump’s few—and risky—options for handling the situation. (The New York Times)

He Gets It: While President Trump has made several foreign-policy errors, he seems to understand the Middle East—and America’s limited power in the region. (Steven A. Cook, Politico)

What Does Single Payer Mean?: The United States has finally reached a point where government-provided health coverage seems politically popular. Now, it’s up to Democrats to nail down the kind of single-payer system they are advocating for. (Paul Waldman, The Week)

A G-20 Preview: President Trump will meet with global leaders at the summit in Germany this week, where he’s likely to face challenges to his “America First” vision. Here’s a look ahead. (Damian Paletta and Ana Swanson, The Washington Post)

From Father to Son: ProPublica reports that in April 2016, Donald Trump sold condos to his son, Eric, for less than market value—and without incurring gift taxes. (Derek Kravitz and Cezary Podkul; Will Parker, The Real Deal)

Visualized

Small-Town Boom: While the populations of most small towns in America are dwindling, a few are growing rapidly. Use this interactive graphic to see how quickly the small towns in your state are growing. (Tim Henderson, Stateline)

Sketch the U.S.: Still feeling patriotic after the Fourth of July? Try your hand at drawing the outlines of all 50 states. (Chris Wilson, Time)

Question of the Week

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)