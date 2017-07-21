A new report from The Washington Post claims the attorney general had two “substantive” discussions with Sergey Kislyak about Trump’s stance on issues important to Russia.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed matters related to the Trump campaign with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian Ambassador to the United States, while the 2016 U.S. presidential race was ongoing, current and former U.S. officials told The Washington Post on Friday. Latest from Politics Why Is Anthony Scaramucci Following Me on Twitter? The revelations, based on intelligence intercepts of Kislyak’s communications, contradict Sessions’s sworn testimony before the Senate; first that he had no contacts with Russian officials during the campaign, and later his amended testimony that the contacts he had were not campaign-related. John Q. Barrett, a law professor at St. Johns University and a former associate counsel in the office of the special prosecutor during the Iran-Contra affair, said the nature of the evidence made a perjury prosecution against Sessions unlikely because Kislyak would probably not agree to be a U.S. government witness, and because of the difficulty of using intelligence intercepts as evidence in court.

“To prove a perjury case requires not only evidence of knowing falsity but evidence of intent,” said Barrett. “It’s hard to imagine a perjury prosecution based on this kind of intelligence report.” Nevertheless, the report portends other possible legal trouble for Sessions, particularly with regard to his role in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey last May. At the time, Comey was supervising an investigation into whether or not Trump campaign officials colluded with a Russian government effort to help Trump win the election. Trump later publicly acknowledged he had been thinking of the Russia investigation when he fired Comey. That prompted Comey to reveal that he had felt pressured by Trump to end the FBI’s investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia, raising the question of whether the president had sought to obstruct justice. “I think this now makes it pretty clear, if it wasn’t already the case, that Attorney General Sessions must be a subject of the Mueller investigation into possible obstruction of justice,” said Barrett. “He’s not a target, but he’s also not just a witness; it’s someone the government is now looking at for possible criminal activity.” David Gomez, a senior fellow at George Washington University’s Center for Cyber and Homeland Security and a former FBI agent, echoed that assessment. “Everything related to the Comey firing, particularly as it relates to Sessions, is now in question,” Gomez said. “If these are official intercepts I’m sure Mueller has already seen them.”