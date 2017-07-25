In some of his first public remarks since the president of the United States declared him “sleazy,” Adam Schiff denied the allegation, which Donald Trump made via Twitter this week. Trump “chose a poor descriptor because I don’t think that’s people’s impression of me,” the mellow Democrat from California told me. “I’ve been called a lot of things, but ‘sleazy’ isn’t one of them.” Until, that is, the president branded him as the “totally biased Congressman looking into ‘Russia’” who “spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!” (“Sleazy” is a word that Trump has also affixed to Ted Cruz and Anthony Weiner.) And thus, in an instant, ended Schiff’s 57-year run of not being called sleazy. Schiff has since been widely described as such, in Twitter hashtags and by journalists reporting the day’s news, by legions of critics online, and even by some supporters hoping to reclaim the term. A colleague reached out to say he wanted to create a campaign button with the slogan, “I’m with sleazy,” Schiff recalled.

“My initial reaction [to Trump’s tweet] was I felt like Bill Murray in Ghostbusters—that I’d just been slimed,” said Schiff, who learned that the commander in chief had cast aspersions on his character shortly before boarding a flight from California to Washington, D.C. Related Story ‘What the Russians Did Was Utterly Unprecedented’ “After being kind of amused by it, it really distressed me that the office of the presidency had sunk to this,” Schiff added. Schiff’s distress, however, didn’t keep him from pinning his response to Trump’s tweet to the top of his Twitter feed (“With respect Mr. President, the problem is how often you watch TV, and that your comments and actions are beneath the dignity of the office”), or from fundraising off the incident. He acknowledged that he considered Trump’s insult a badge of honor. “I feel like I’m joining a proud society along with Meryl Streep and the cast of Hamilton,” he said. (Trump, you may recall, tweeted that Streep and the Hamilton cast were “overrated” after they criticized him and his administration. “I was hoping if he was going to attack me he would call me … the ‘highly overrated Adam Schiff,’” the congressman confided.) Schiff noted, unprompted, that while Twitter is Trump’s preferred mode of communication, “our response to his tweet was much better-received than his original tweet.” (In the arithmetic of contemporary politics, Schiff’s correct, based on the stats as of press time: 128,000 likes + 44,000 retweets + 8,600 replies > 80,000 likes + 21,000 retweets + 39,000 replies.)