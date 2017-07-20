The Department of Health and Human Services does a great number of things, but providing authoritative analysis of legislation isn’t usually one of them. That task is left instead to the Congressional Budget Office, the independent agency lawmakers typically rely on to score each and every bill. Yet when it comes to health care, Republicans seem willing to put their trust in the evaluation that’s best for them, regardless of who prepared it—and dismiss assessments that will only make Obamacare repeal harder. As the prospects for passing a repeal-and-replace law have grown dimmer over recent weeks, Republicans have increasingly divorced themselves from the CBO, which has repeatedly assigned negative scores to the party’s plans. Instead, the GOP has opted for a much more insulated approach to mathematics. Most recently, lawmakers seized on a “preliminary draft” of HHS’s appraisal of a controversial amendment to the Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act. Related Story The Cruz Plan Would Splinter Health Insurance Markets The amendment in question is one proposed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz. It would allow Obamacare insurers to provide additional plans off of the exchanges that would also qualify for tax credits and wouldn’t have to comply with Obamacare regulations. Insurance-industry predictions have found that those provisions—along with the BCRA’s base measures that allow less comprehensive plans, repeal the individual mandate and Medicaid expansion, and provide less generous tax credits—would essentially splinter Obamacare risk pools and create the conditions for a “death spiral.” Their suspicions have yet to be confirmed by the CBO, because the Cruz amendment was left out of its most recent score of the BCRA. Although the amendment was submitted for a score last week, the agency needs more time to evaluate it, thanks to both the substantial changes it’d make to the way exchanges work, and the sophisticated simulations those changes would entail. But Senate Republicans—facing defections from both moderates and conservatives in the conference—might not have that kind of time.

Perhaps uncoincidentally, the HHS’s draft models of the Cruz amendment reached the internet just before the latest CBO score, giving lawmakers another way to ignore its assessment. Published Wednesday by the Washington Examiner, the models paint a rather favorable picture for the package. While even HHS concedes the Cruz amendment could create separate risk pools, its analysis predicts that dynamic would actually cover more people than the current law does and would perhaps lower premiums: These predictions have come under fire from health-policy experts for a number of reasons. First, the HHS analysis does not apply the Cruz amendment to the BCRA, but to a modified ACA, with both its tax credits and insurance mandate in place. Both of those, of course, help pay for risky patients and improve the health of the exchange markets, and would mitigate the effects of Cruz’s measure overall. Also in its evaluation, HHS “assume[s] that an adequate number of issuers offer at least one bronze, silver, and gold qualified health plan.” That assumption seems dubious given: insurers’ own warnings about the senator’s amendment, the current precariousness of exchange offerings, and the CBO’s findings that removing the mandate and reducing tax credits could leave millions of Americans living in places with no exchange offerings at all.

As Vox’s Sarah Kliff points out, the report’s premium models benefit from some rather obvious misdirection. In the chart above, the scenario under current law is presumably a weighted average of the people in exchanges, where the average age is 48 years old. But the chart uses an age-40 benchmark for predictions under the Cruz amendment. Insurance for 40-year-olds is simply cheaper than it is for 48-year-olds. Additionally, as the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities indicates, the skimpy “freedom” options allowed under Cruz’s amendment would have $12,000 deductibles. It’s hard to see many Americans signing up for such a plan without there being a mandate to do so. As the most recent CBO score report states about other low-premium plans, that deductible is higher than the ACA’s out-of-pocket limits, and under it, “many people with low income would not purchase any plan even if it had very low premiums.” The party is positioning itself to be free of the CBO’s continually gloomy forecasts for its health policies. The biggest problem with the preliminary report is that its methods are opaque and the assumptions that went into the charts are largely indecipherable. Experts have focused on the “proprietary elasticity estimates”—reportedly created by consulting firm McKinsey—as a special black box because all of the assumptions on how people would actually respond to insurance are wrapped up within it. But some murkiness is more fundamental: The terms on charts aren’t clearly laid out; there’s no discussion of any of the decisions authors made about future premiums under Obamacare or implications of the report’s results; and the “limitations” section, which would ordinarily describe how useful the report’s results are in the real world, doesn’t actually list any limitations. Compare that with the CBO’s typical analyses: The basic framework of its health-care simulations is known, and each report building on those simulations carefully details its working assumptions.