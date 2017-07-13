Some of the areas hit hardest by the public-health crisis are the most dependent on federal coverage. They also happen to be in Trump country.

When Christie Green took her job three years ago as public-health director for the Cumberland Valley District in southeastern Kentucky, she had nearly two decades of experience in the state’s public-health system. But Green still wasn’t prepared for what she saw when her predecessor took her around this hardscrabble swathe of Appalachia centered on Clay County, which The New York Times once described as the hardest place in the United States to live. “In the first week,” Green recently told me, “I met more people who were raising their grandchildren than I had in my entire career before that.” Related Story How to Know If the Republican Health-Care Bill Is Dead The missing generation in those families is a grim measure of how the opioid epidemic has torn through economically struggling rural counties like a tornado, breaking lives as if they were so many tree limbs. From Green’s perspective, the storm is still intensifying. “I don’t think it has peaked, unfortunately,” she said. Clay County is typical of the places hit hardest by the opioid crisis. It is preponderantly white (93 percent), with very few college graduates (just 10 percent), and it voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump (who carried 87 percent of its vote). Another thing about Clay County is typical, too: As it grapples with the opioid epidemic, it is increasingly relying on Medicaid, which covers fully 44 percent of the population.

As Senate Republicans resume their drive this week to repeal former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, one of their principal obstacles is resistance from GOP senators and governors in states that expanded Medicaid under the law. And one of the principal reasons for that opposition is Medicaid’s central role in responding to the opioid challenge. Federal data show that Medicaid now pays for about one-fourth of all substance-abuse treatment, up from about one-tenth in 1986. “Losing expanded Medicaid coverage would absolutely hamstring our operations to address opioid addiction in eastern Kentucky,” Green said. “We are critically dependent on that.” New data compiled by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, and provided exclusively to The Atlantic, underscores just how important Medicaid is for many of the places struggling most with opioids. The CBPP, a liberal research and advocacy group, analyzed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on overdose deaths per capita in the counties of four heartland states confronting the opioid crisis: Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, and Arkansas. Then it used Census data to measure what share of each county’s population receives health care through Medicaid. The results were striking. “It is 100 percent out of their [financial] range if they aren’t covered.” Looking at the 10 counties in Ohio with the highest rates of overdose deaths, Medicaid provides coverage for one-fourth or more of the population in five of them, and about one-fifth in the remaining five. In Arkansas, Medicaid covers about three-tenths of the population in the county with the highest rate of overdose deaths, and between one-fifth and one-fourth in the other nine.