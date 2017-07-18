Less than 24 hours after Mitch McConnell announced plans for a vote on an Obamacare repeal-only bill when Republican defections left him without the support needed to pass a separate attempt at a health-care overhaul, the Senate majority leader already faces opposition that could sink the effort.
On Tuesday morning, Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins indicated they would not support the latest Republican health-care push. In a statement, Capito said that she “cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians.” In a tweet following up on her statement, the senator wrote that she would “only vote to proceed to repeal legislation if I am confident there is a replacement plan that addresses my concerns.”
Collins, who had previously come out against an earlier iteration of repeal-and-replace legislation, reportedly confirmed that she would not vote in favor of advancing to debate.
The repeal-only effort isn’t officially dead yet. McConnell can afford to lose two Republican votes, though no more than that. But initial resistance to the repeal-only push could be a harbinger of more opposition from other Republican senators to come.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is operating under razor-thin margins and needs 50 votes—assuming Vice President Mike Pence breaks a tie—to pass the straight-forward repeal bill under the reconciliation process. On Monday night, McConnell proposed a “repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay,” after conceding that “it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace” the Affordable Care Act “will not be successful.”
Voting for a straightforward repeal could be even more politically perilous for Republican senators, however, despite the fact that Republicans in Congress have pressed for Obamacare repeal for nearly a decade. Attempting to repeal the Affordable Care Act when Obama was in office, and when he was guaranteed to veto any legislative rollbacks passed by Congress, is an entirely different matter than repeal with a Republican president who would actually sign the legislation. And there is reason to believe that even a repeal with a years-long delay could be extremely disruptive to consumers and health insurance markets.
“There would be huge real-world impact of merely enacting a repeal law, regardless of when the actual repeal takes effect,” Vox’s Sarah Kliff wrote in January. “A successful repeal vote would tell insurers selling on Obamacare’s marketplaces to get out of the marketplace as soon as possible.”
President Trump has endorsed the idea, however, of a straight-forward repeal. On Monday night, the president tweeted: “Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!”