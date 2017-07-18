Less than 24 hours after Mitch McConnell announced plans for a vote on an Obamacare repeal-only bill when Republican defections left him without the support needed to pass a separate attempt at a health-care overhaul, the Senate majority leader already faces opposition that could sink the effort.

On Tuesday morning, Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins indicated they would not support the latest Republican health-care push. In a statement, Capito said that she “cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan that addresses my concerns and the needs of West Virginians.” In a tweet following up on her statement, the senator wrote that she would “only vote to proceed to repeal legislation if I am confident there is a replacement plan that addresses my concerns.”

Collins, who had previously come out against an earlier iteration of repeal-and-replace legislation, reportedly confirmed that she would not vote in favor of advancing to debate.

The repeal-only effort isn’t officially dead yet. McConnell can afford to lose two Republican votes, though no more than that. But initial resistance to the repeal-only push could be a harbinger of more opposition from other Republican senators to come.