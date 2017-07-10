On Tuesday, Bryce Harper will lead a clan of Washington Nationals in this year’s All-Star Game in Miami. Not many fans are still around to remember it, but 80 years ago this month, Washingtonians got to witness Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Dizzy Dean, and other future Hall-of-Famers at Griffith Stadium, as the city pretty much shut down to host the fifth All-Star Game in history. The star power was equally bright in the stands that afternoon. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, getting a respite from the brouhaha surrounding his controversial plan to “pack” the U.S. Supreme Court with extra justices, threw out the first ball. Much of official Washington was also there—including FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, members of Congress, Cabinet secretaries, and military leaders—to watch “the most thrilling event of the summer social season,” as The Washington Post society editor put it. July 7, 1937 was a typically hot and steamy summer day in the nation’s capital, with fans happily shelling out 10 cents for soft drinks, and men sweating through coats and ties, some resorting to rolling up their shirtsleeves to get a break from the heat. The All-Star Game, too, was a hot ticket—scalpers sold $1.65 box seats for $20 ($337 in today’s dollars). Related Story The Sad Decline of the MLB All-Star Game Began in 1993 The U.S. House adjourned for the day so members could attend the annual game between the American League and National League. But up to the last minute, there was uncertainty about whether the Senate would follow suit. The day before the game, Senate Majority Leader Joseph T. Robinson announced that the chamber would meet to debate a compromised version of FDR’s court-packing proposal. Robinson said there was no justification for suspending Senate action “in order that members may have an opportunity of attending a baseball game. I know there are a great many senators who would like to attend the ballgame, and they are at liberty to do so, with the understanding that they may be sent for if a quorum should not develop.” In the end, he compromised, scheduling a morning session that would adjourn at 1 p.m.—early enough for senators to make it up to the old ballpark for the afternoon game. (The first night baseball game at Griffith Stadium was still several years away.)

Griffith Stadium, located on Georgia Avenue NW (now the site of Howard University Hospital), was a small ballpark, seating only around 32,000. The outfield wall was covered in advertisements for businesses like Coca-Cola, Quaker State, Orienta Coffee, Wheaties, and Woodward & Lorthrop—“The Store for Men.” Griffith Stadium had no problem attracting a crowd at the 1937 All-Star Game, and fans got to see FDR take center stage. It was an era when two New York City baseball teams dominated the sport. The previous year, the Yankees defeated the Giants in the World Series, and would do so again in 1937, the second of the Bronx Bombers’ four consecutive titles. The Washington Senators, meanwhile, would finish in sixth place in ‘37, drawing just 398,000 fans over the course of the season—or around 5,000 per game, with the Great Depression and mediocre baseball keeping attendance down. But Griffith Stadium had no problem attracting a crowd at the 1937 All-Star Game, and fans got to see FDR take center stage. A recently uncovered film, shot by Washington Senators pitcher Jimmie DeShong on his home camera, shows the president waving his hat from his convertible as the car makes its way down the field before the game, past players who are lined up to watch the procession. The film also offers a rare glimpse of FDR, who suffered from polio, walking with assistance to his seat. Later, as was the custom back then, the president threw out the first pitch from his box, up for grabs onto the field as players from both teams jockeyed for the ultimate souvenir.

The All-Star Game was still a new event on the American sports scene, when baseball was unquestionably king. An aging Babe Ruth hit a two-run homer at the inaugural game in 1933, fueling the American League’s 4-2 victory at Comiskey Park in Chicago. At the time, each league had just eight teams, mostly congregated in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest, with none west of St. Louis. It would be decades before the number of teams ballooned to 15 in each league. At the 1937 All-Star Game, The American League lineup featured five Yankees, or as the Post sportswriter Shirley Povich described it at the time, “A neat packing job by manager Joe McCarthy with President Franklin D. Roosevelt looking on—perhaps wistfully.” The Yankees’ future and soon-to-be past anchored the lineup at Griffith Stadium that year: outfielder Joe DiMaggio, in his second season, and first baseman Lou Gehrig, still in his prime but in his second-to-last full season. The duo hit third and fourth, just as they did in the regular season, and between innings they ducked down the dugout steps to smoke cigarettes. Other American League stars included shortstop Joe Cronin, who as player-manager of the Senators in 1933 had led Washington to its last pennant, only to be sold to the Boston Red Sox the following year; Yankees catcher Bill Dickey; and Detroit Tigers second baseman Charlie Gehringer, who would go on to win the American League batting title. The National League lineup was stacked with great hitters too, led by St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Ducky Medwick, who finished the season as the league Triple Crown winner.