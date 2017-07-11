Senate Republican leaders have a new plan to pass the health-care bill their members scuttled late last month: They’ll unveil a revised bill this Thursday, receive an updated analysis from the Congressional Budget Office on Monday, and then rush the proposal across the floor before its critics have a chance to defeat it.

This new timeline is the same as the old one. It’s a rinse-and-repeat version of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s original hurry-up scheme, which collapsed rather easily amid an onslaught of jabs and hooks from more than one-fifth of the Republican senators whose support was necessary to pass the bill. Having a plan is not the same as having the votes, and McConnell remains far short of his magic number, which is 50 plus a tie-breaking nod from Vice President Mike Pence.

A conservative bloc on the right is demanding that the Senate bill allow insurers the flexibility to sell plans that don’t comply with the Affordable Care Act, while more moderate Republicans are insisting on more funding for insurance subsidies, the opioid epidemic, rural hospitals, and the restoration of some of the proposals deep cuts to Medicaid. Senators were also dismayed by the CBO’s projection that 22 million more people could be uninsured as a result of the plan. McConnell can afford to lose just two votes, and so far he’s down at least 10.

All of this puts the core GOP promise to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature law at its most precarious point since March, when House Republican leaders briefly abandoned the effort amid dissension in their ranks. Opposition to McConnell’s not-quite-repeal bill from the two poles of the Senate Republican conference—Susan Collins of Maine in the center, Rand Paul of Kentucky on the right—appears to be hardening. President Trump is venting his frustration on Twitter, and McConnell is raising the possibility of having to work with Democrats to fix Obamacare if Republicans fail to rip it apart on their own. Senator John McCain of Arizona, who has seen his share of legislative drama, predicted the bill was “probably going to be dead.”

Yet just as declarations of the House bill’s demise proved premature in March, so too might the morbid prognoses about the Senate version seem silly in retrospect. “You will hear that it is dead. Then you will hear it is back on track. Then you will hear it is on life support,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a speech last month. He was talking about the GOP’s push for tax reform, but he could have been referring to any major legislative lift. It was true of the ACA seven years ago, and it might be true of health care now.