“We must now start fresh with an open legislative process,” Republican Senator Jerry Moran said on Monday, after enough GOP lawmakers came out against the current version of the legislation to sink it.

Trumpcare is in peril in the Senate, as the current version of the Republican legislation to rollback the Affordable Care Act now lacks the votes needed to pass. On Monday night, Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas expressed opposition to the latest iteration of the legislation, enough to sink the bill as written unless Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can find a way to win back enough votes. Latest from Politics The Atlantic Politics & Policy Daily: The Truck Stops Here McConnell could only afford two defections from the 52-member Senate Republican conference in order to pass the bill—Republicans are using a process known as reconciliation, which allows Senate leaders to pass legislation with a lower threshold of 50 votes if Vice President Mike Pence breaks a tie. Last week, however, Republican senators Susan Collins and Rand Paul came out against the legislation. Monday’s defections from Lee and Moran mean that McConnell is now short of the votes to pass the bill as it current stands. The setback casts fresh uncertainty on the Republican effort to rollback former President Obama’s signature healthcare law. Promises to repeal the law stood as the central pillar of the GOP platform when the party was out of power in the White House. Yet despite the fact that Republicans now control both the presidency and Congress, they have not yet managed to deliver on their healthcare agenda. That has left President Trump without any major legislative achievements to take credit for, and created division within the ranks of congressional Republicans.

Until McConnell himself declares the legislation dead, it may not be. It’s difficult to see how the Senate Majority Leader could make tweaks to the current bill, however, that would manage to convince enough wary moderate and conservative senators to come back aboard. A central sticking point in the healthcare deliberations in Congress has been a clash between moderate Republicans who fear the legislation under consideration would go too far in altering key parts of the Affordable Care Act, like the law’s Medicaid, and conservative Republicans who expressed dismay that it did not go far enough in un-doing the law that the GOP has long pledged to repeal. An analysis of an earlier iteration of the Senate Republican health-care from the Congressional Budget Office determined that if enacted, the legislation would leave 22 million Americans without health insurance over a decade. “We must now start fresh with an open legislative process,” Senator Moran said in a statement released on Monday, a criticism directed at Senate Republican leadership over the secrecy in which the legislation was crafted. “This closed-door process has yielded the BCRA [the Better Care Reconciliation Act], which fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address healthcare’s rising costs. For the same reasons I could not support the previous bill, I cannot support this one.” In his statement, Senator Lee stated that he had “decided I cannot support the current version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act.” Lee said that: “In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations.”