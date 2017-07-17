Trumpcare is in peril in the Senate, as the current version of the Republican legislation to rollback the Affordable Care Act now lacks the votes needed to pass. On Monday night, Republican Senators Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas expressed opposition to the latest iteration of the legislation, enough to sink the bill as written unless Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can find a way to win back enough votes.
McConnell could only afford two defections from the 52-member Senate Republican conference in order to pass the bill—Republicans are using a process known as reconciliation, which allows Senate leaders to pass legislation with a lower threshold of 50 votes if Vice President Mike Pence breaks a tie. Last week, however, Republican senators Susan Collins and Rand Paul came out against the legislation. Monday’s defections from Lee and Moran mean that McConnell is now short of the votes to pass the bill as it current stands.
The setback casts fresh uncertainty on the Republican effort to rollback former President Obama’s signature healthcare law. Promises to repeal the law stood as the central pillar of the GOP platform when the party was out of power in the White House. Yet despite the fact that Republicans now control both the presidency and Congress, they have not yet managed to deliver on their healthcare agenda. That has left President Trump without any major legislative achievements to take credit for, and created division within the ranks of congressional Republicans.
Until McConnell himself declares the legislation dead, it may not be. It’s difficult to see how the Senate Majority Leader could make tweaks to the current bill, however, that would manage to convince enough wary moderate and conservative senators to come back aboard.
A central sticking point in the healthcare deliberations in Congress has been a clash between moderate Republicans who fear the legislation under consideration would go too far in altering key parts of the Affordable Care Act, like the law’s Medicaid, and conservative Republicans who expressed dismay that it did not go far enough in un-doing the law that the GOP has long pledged to repeal. An analysis of an earlier iteration of the Senate Republican health-care from the Congressional Budget Office determined that if enacted, the legislation would leave 22 million Americans without health insurance over a decade.
“We must now start fresh with an open legislative process,” Senator Moran said in a statement released on Monday, a criticism directed at Senate Republican leadership over the secrecy in which the legislation was crafted. “This closed-door process has yielded the BCRA [the Better Care Reconciliation Act], which fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address healthcare’s rising costs. For the same reasons I could not support the previous bill, I cannot support this one.”
In his statement, Senator Lee stated that he had “decided I cannot support the current version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act.” Lee said that: “In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations.”
The Senate Republican health-care bill suffered a setback over the weekend when news broke that GOP Senator John McCain would not be able to return to Washington for a previously anticipated vote this week due to surgery he underwent to remove a blood clot. In the wake of that news, McConnell announced that the Senate would “defer” consideration of the health-care legislation during the senator’s recovery.
Republican leadership has been attempting to pass legislation without Democratic support, but Democrats have said that they would be willing to work with Republicans on fixes to the Affordable Care Act if repeal was no longer on the table.
On Monday evening, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reacted to the news that GOP leaders would not have enough votes to proceed by calling for both parties to work together on legislation that “improves our healthcare system.” In a statement, Schumer called the defections “proof positive that the core of this bill is unworkable.” But he held out the possibility of compromise. “Rather than repeating the same failed, partisan process yet again, Republicans should start from scratch and work with Democrats on a bill that lowers premiums [and] provides long term stability to the markets,” Schumer said.
The Republican healthcare push has now faced a series of setbacks across both chambers of Congress. In March, House Speaker Paul Ryan abruptly pulled a vote on the House version of the legislation, only to cobble together the votes needed to pass a version of the bill in May.
Progressive activists have kept up a steady campaign of opposition to the legislation, protesting GOP lawmakers first at town halls, and then with sit-ins at district offices, through face-to-face confrontations when Republican senators have returned home from Washington.