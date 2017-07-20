The budget agency found the Senate’s new version of its Obamacare-replacement plan would leave the same number of people uninsured as the original.

Keeping up with the Congressional Budget Office can be tough these days. While Congress itself is often slowed by gridlock and party obstruction, the legislators’ independent budgetary agency has done yeoman’s work this year, churning out funding and coverage analyses for six different laws either repealing or replacing Obamacare. On Thursday, the CBO released another, finding that a revised version of the Senate’s replacement plan isn’t all that different from the draft they scored before. It would increase the number of uninsured people by 15 million in 2018 and by 22 million over the next decade, and would decrease the federal deficit by $420 billion over the same time period. Related Story Repeal, Replace, or Delay? This new analysis comes amid a flurry of legislative work around Obamacare, as well as corresponding CBO activity. In January, the agency evaluated a 2015 law that would repeal Obamacare with a delay of two years. Then there were three rounds of amendments to a House replacement plan that needed scoring. Then there was a score for the Senate’s version of that plan, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, plus an additional supplement for its long-term effects. And when senators balked at amendments to that plan, the CBO stepped into the breach with a re-score of repeal-and-delay. Thursday’s report takes a look at the latest amendments to the BCRA—amendments that several Republican senators rejected recently. The CBO did not include an analysis of the controversial amendment offered by Texas Republican Ted Cruz, which would allow insurers that provide eligible coverage on the exchanges to also provide subsidized barebones plans off the exchanges. Minus that more radical change, the tweaks that the CBO evaluated don’t constitute major differences over the BCRA baseline. Congressional Budget Office The new BCRA gives $45 billion to states to fight opioids, adds an additional $70 billion to the original bill’s $112 billion fund to stabilize premiums, and allows people to use exchange tax credits on catastrophic coverage. It also cancels the original draft’s repeal of Obamacare’s tax on high-income investment earnings and its hospital insurance payroll tax.

With those changes, the CBO found relatively small shifts in the big-picture outcome of the BCRA. Both the one-year and the 10-year increases in the number of uninsured Americans are identical to the 15 million and 22 million under the original BCRA. That’s because both drafts create somewhat less generous tax credits for the exchanges than Obamacare did, roll back the Medicaid expansion over the next three years, and create per capita caps with declining long-term growth rates for Medicaid funding. The CBO included a more detailed model of deductibles and cost-sharing under the draft than they have in previous scores, and it appears that more sophisticated analysis accounts for the identical coverage numbers, even in the face of a $70 billion addition for lowering premiums. The BCRA undermines the effect of additional premium-stabilizing funds because it also allows exchanges to sell plans with lower actuarial values than under the current law. That means that premiums would be on average lower with all other things held constant, but deductibles would also rise sharply. In some cases, low-income people and the elderly would face deductibles that exceed current yearly maximums for out-of-pocket spending and approach 3 percent of their total incomes—amounts that would surely induce fewer people to purchase coverage, even with more affordable premiums. The CBO score and its predecessors highlight the limits to how far McConnell can contort policy to appease the wings of his party. The key difference in the long-term effects between the two drafts is that the new BCRA wouldn’t repeal two major taxes on high-income people, a change that both improves its impact on the deficit and makes it less of a naked redistribution of wealth than previous iterations.