The president’s son released a batch of emails on Tuesday documenting that he, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort had knowingly met with a woman identified to them as a “Russian government lawyer.”

Donald Trump Jr. was told a “Russian government lawyer” wanted to convey information to him that was damaging to Hillary Clinton, because the Russian government wished to aid the presidential campaign of Donald Trump Sr. “If it’s what you say I love it,” he responded, and met with her on June 9, 2016. That’s according to documents released by the president’s eldest son on Twitter on Tuesday. The documents (more easily viewed here) fully vindicate a series of New York Times articles in the preceding three days, and contradict Trump Jr.’s previous statements. In a June 3, 2016, email, Rob Goldstone, a music publicist and acquaintance of Trump Jr. wrote to him: The Crown prosecutor met with [musician Emin Agalarov’s] father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump. The final sentence is essential because it shows that Trump Jr. knew going into the meeting that the purpose was to receive information damaging to the Clinton campaign. Trump Jr. had previously denied that he knew what the meeting was going to be about before he entered it.

In a later email, dated June 7, Goldstone wrote to Trump Jr. that he wished to “schedule a meeting with you and The Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow.” That’s important because Trump Jr. previously claimed that he did not know that the woman, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was Kremlin connected. She has also claimed that she was not working on behalf of the government. Goldstone also previously untruthfully told the Times that he did not know the source of the information that Veselnitskaya was offering. Finally, the emails make clear that Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, and Paul Manafort, then Trump’s campaign chairman, were both copied in, meaning they too would have been aware of the purpose of the meeting and of Veselnitskaya’s identity. Kushner failed to disclose the June 9 meeting when applying for security clearance, but more recently did disclose it, as did Manafort. Both Kushner and Manafort are under investigation for business dealings and in relation to a broader investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. It’s still unclear if any allegedly damaging information changed hands. Trump Jr. and Veselnitskaya both say it did not, though both have seen their previous accounts proven untruthful. In any case, the Trump campaign never produced any documents that fit the description in the emails. Trump Jr. has said that Veselnitskaya was “vague” about the damaging info and instead focused on frustrations over adoptions of Russian children by Americans, related to the Magnitsky Act, a U.S. law meant to punish Russian human-rights abuses.