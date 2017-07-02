The aftermath of tragedy brought with it a reminder—Americans and their representatives can commit to civility, even as they continue to disagree.

Several weeks ago, a routine early morning baseball practice for a charity game became the site of an unthinkable attack. Republican members of Congress were shot by a gunman who had made clear his antipathy for their party and the president who leads it. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise suffered wounds that resulted in an “imminent risk of death,” according to hospital staff. Zach Barth, a congressional staffer, was wounded and Matt Mika, a former congressional staffer, spent days in the hospital. Two U.S. Capitol Police officers, Special Agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey, sustained injuries while saving the lives of everyone on that field. All are recovering, but they, and the nation, will bear the scars. It was a moment that crystallized the dangers of America’s often-divisive political culture. But it also revealed the strength and endurance of the bonds that tie us together. As Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said in the wake of this horrific act: “an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, “On days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our hopes and prayers for the wounded.”

Members of the Democratic baseball team knelt in prayer when they learned their colleagues had come under gunfire. Members of Congress and their staffs joined together throughout the Capitol to pray for their colleagues and express gratitude for the heroism of the Capitol Police. One of the most powerful images came the next day, at the congressional baseball game itself. Before the first pitch was thrown, members of both teams—Democrats and Republicans—joined together in the middle of the field to pray. This prayer prompted varied reactions across the nation, as many Americans were shocked to see Republicans and Democrats praying together. The cynical nation wondered, “how long would it last?” They ask because Congress is seen as uncivil. In a recent mid-June poll, two-thirds of Americans said they believed the tone and level of civility in politics has gotten worse in recent years. When asked “is the tone of the current political debate encouraging violence?” nearly three quarters said ‘yes.’ This is a problem. But instead of asking how long the post-shooting unity would last, the American people should actually ask: How much stronger will it grow? On any given day at the Capitol, you could wander around and find bipartisan conversations, Bible studies, prayer times, meals, and cooperation. You could also find division, conflict, and accusations. It just depends on where you look.