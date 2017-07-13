The new draft of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Better Care Reconciliation Act released today has significant additions that have seemingly responded both to the demands of his own Republican conference and to public outcry.

As my colleague Russell Berman notes, perhaps the most significant change—or the most significant potential change—over the previous version of the BCRA is the addition of the Cruz amendment, which would allow insurers that provide at least one comprehensive plan on the exchanges to offer barebones plans alongside them that would also qualify for tax credits. That provision is as of yet still bracketed, which means that it is a tentative addition—or deletion—to the final bill. In the same vein, the new BCRA would also allow people to receive tax credits for catastrophic coverage and use health-savings accounts to cover premiums. States would also still retain the ability to waive certain essential benefits from otherwise qualifying plans.

In the aggregate, those tweaks to the exchanges are the largest shift in the new BCRA. Policy-wise, the move seems likely to create some roadblocks: The loss of the individual mandate and the addition of low-premium, high-deductible catastrophic and barebones plans seem likely to disrupt markets, increase their overall risk, and reduce affordable options for people with pre-existing conditions. It would split off the risk pool of low-cost healthy adults who can get by on barebones coverage from the pool of sicker, older adults—which would increase the odds of state exchanges entering death spirals. And it’s unclear if the Congressional Budget Office will even count super-minimal insurance coverage as proper “insurance coverage” per se, which means that this plan could increase the amount the federal government spends providing credits for insurance, without increasing the number of people who count as covered.

Medicaid is the core of the matter here.

Bolstering the Stability Fund for providing reinsurance payments to increasingly risky pools of people might help offset some of the political downsides of this approach, as will a new $45 billion commitment to fighting opioids, but the big roadblock is the same: Medicaid. The new BCRA looks pretty much like the old BCRA with respect to Medicaid, and still phases out Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion to low-income adults. The new BCRA also includes the same per-capita cap structure and long-term growth-rate cut that transform the funding structure of Medicaid and then cut it over time, a change that will almost inevitably push millions of the Medicaid rolls and reduce benefits for those remaining.

There are some additions to the old BCRA’s Medicaid policies. For one, the new version creates a “Public Health Emergency” exemption for states that declare such an emergency. Their Medicaid spending for services related to such emergencies would be allowed to go over per-capita caps, or would result in extra payments for states that choose to receive their Medicaid funds via block grants. Also, the new BCRA would allow states to apply for waivers to go above the caps to provide home-and-community-based services (HCBS) for people with disabilities. That’s a key concession, and likely a response to the thousands of disabled activists rallied across the country to protest the last draft, which would have sent many disabled Medicaid enrollees to nursing homes.