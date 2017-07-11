The president’s son coordinated with the music publicist last June to arrange a meeting with a “Russian attorney,” who had potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. released copies of his emails with Rob Goldstone, a music publicist and acquaintance of Trump Jr., arranging a meeting with a “Russian attorney” to discuss potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Below is a transcript of those emails, arranged in chronological order: On June 3, 2016 at 10:36 PM, Rob Goldstone wrote: Good morning Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting. The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump—helped along by Aras and Emin. What do you think is the best way to handle this information and would you be able to speak to Emin about it directly?

I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first. Best Rob Goldstone On June 3, 2016 at 10:53 AM, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: Thanks Rob I appreciate that. I am on the road at the moment but perhaps I just speak to Emin first. Seems we have some time and if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer. Could we do a call first thing next week when I am back? Best, Don Sent: Monday, June 06, 2016 at 12:40 PM To: Donald Trump Jr. Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential Hi Don Let me know when you are free to talk with Emin by phone about this Hillary info — you had mentioned early this week so wanted to try to schedule a time and day Best to you and family Rob Goldstone On June 6, 2016 at 15:03, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: Rob could we speak now? d From: Rob Goldstone Sent: Monday, June 06, 2016 3:37 PM To: Donald Trump Jr. Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential Let me track him down in Moscow What number he could call? On June 6, 2016 15:38, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: My cell thanks d On June 6, 2016 at 3:43 p.m., Rob Goldstone wrote: Ok he’s on stage in Moscow but should be off within 20 Minutes so I am sure can call Rob On Jun 6, 2016, at 16:38, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: Rob thanks for the help. D On Jun 7, 2016, at 4:20 PM, Rob Goldstone wrote: Don Hope all is well Emin asked that I schedule a meeting with you and The Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow for this Thursday.