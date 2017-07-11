On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. released copies of his emails with Rob Goldstone, a music publicist and acquaintance of Trump Jr., arranging a meeting with a “Russian attorney” to discuss potentially damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Below is a transcript of those emails, arranged in chronological order:
On June 3, 2016 at 10:36 PM, Rob Goldstone wrote:
Good morning
Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting.
The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.
This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump—helped along by Aras and Emin.
What do you think is the best way to handle this information and would you be able to speak to Emin about it directly?
I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first.
Best
Rob Goldstone
On June 3, 2016 at 10:53 AM, Donald Trump Jr. wrote:
Thanks Rob I appreciate that. I am on the road at the moment but perhaps I just speak to Emin first. Seems we have some time and if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer. Could we do a call first thing next week when I am back?
Best,
Don
Sent: Monday, June 06, 2016 at 12:40 PM
To: Donald Trump Jr.
Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential
Hi Don
Let me know when you are free to talk with Emin by phone about this Hillary info — you had mentioned early this week so wanted to try to schedule a time and day Best to you and family Rob Goldstone
On June 6, 2016 at 15:03, Donald Trump Jr. wrote:
Rob could we speak now?
d
From: Rob Goldstone
Sent: Monday, June 06, 2016 3:37 PM
To: Donald Trump Jr.
Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential
Let me track him down in Moscow
What number he could call?
On June 6, 2016 15:38, Donald Trump Jr. wrote:
My cell thanks
d
On June 6, 2016 at 3:43 p.m., Rob Goldstone wrote:
Ok he’s on stage in Moscow but should be off within 20 Minutes so I am sure can call Rob
On Jun 6, 2016, at 16:38, Donald Trump Jr. wrote:
Rob thanks for the help.
D
On Jun 7, 2016, at 4:20 PM, Rob Goldstone wrote:
Don
Hope all is well
Emin asked that I schedule a meeting with you and The Russian government attorney who is flying over from Moscow for this Thursday.
I believe you are aware of the meeting — and so wondered if 3pm or later on Thursday works for you?
I assume it would be at your office.
Best
Rob Goldstone
On Jun 7, 2016, at 5:16 PM, Donald Trump Jr. wrote:
How about 3 at our offices? Thanks rob appreciate you helping set it up.
D
On June 7, 2016, at 5:19PM, Rob Goldstone wrote:
Perfect… I won’t sit in on the meeting, but will bring them at 3 pm and introduce you etc.
I will send the names of the two people meeting with you for security when I have them later today.
best
Rob
On Jun 7, 2016, at 18:14, Donald Trump Jr. wrote:
Great. It will likely be Paul Manafort (campaign boss) my brother in law and me. 725 Fifth Ave 25th floor.
Sent: Wednesday, June 08, 2016 10:34 AM
To: Donald Trump Jr.
Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential
Good morning,
Would it be possible to move tomorrow meeting to 4pm as the Russian attorney is in court until 3 i was just informed.
Best
Rob
On June 8, 2016, at 11:15, Donald Trump Jr. wrote:
Yes Rob I could do that unless they wanted to do 3 today instead … just let me know and ill lock it in either way.
d
From: Rob Goldstone
Sent: Wednesday, June 08, 2016 11:18 AM
To: Donald Trump Jr.
Subject: Re: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential
They can’t do today as she hasn’t landed yet from Moscow 4pm is great tomorrow.
Best
Rob
From: Donald Trump Jr.
Sent: Wednesday, June 08, 2016 12:03PM
To: Jared Kushner; Paul Manafort
Subject: FW: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential
Meeting got moved to 4 tomorrow at my offices.
Best,
Don