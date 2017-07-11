The senator’s accusation followed the publication of a bombshell New York Times report on Monday evening, citing three anonymous sources, which claimed that “before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy.”

“We’re now beyond obstruction of justice in terms of what’s being investigated. This is moving into perjury, false statements, and even into potentially to treason,” Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s former vice presidential running mate, told reporters Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton’s former vice presidential running mate, Senator Tim Kaine, called a series of emails Trump Jr. released on Twitter “explosive,” and raised the possibility of treason. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating potential links between Trump associates and Russia, reacted to the release of the emails with a statement saying that “there is no longer a question of whether this campaign sought to collude with a hostile foreign power to subvert America’s democracy.”

On Tuesday morning, Trump Jr. appeared to confirm the Times report when he posted a series of emails to Twitter. One email sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist who reportedly helped set up a meeting between Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, reads: “The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia would be very useful to your father. This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” Another email in the chain of correspondence sent by Trump Jr. reads: “if it’s what you say I love it.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said: “Anytime you’re in a campaign, and you get an offer from a foreign government to help your campaign, the answer is no. I don’t know what Mr. Trump Jr.’s version of the facts are, definitely he has to testify, that email was disturbing … on its face this is very problematic. We cannot allow foreign governments to reach out to anybody’s campaign, and say ‘We’d like to help you.’ That is a non-starter. I know Donald Trump Jr. is new to politics. I know that Jared Kushner is new to politics, but this is going to require a lot of questions to be asked and answered.”

In an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday afternoon after the emails had been posted to Twitter, Kaine said: “These emails are very explosive.” Kaine continued: “They should have turned this over to law enforcement immediately. Instead, they had this very, very troubling meeting. This is just wheelbarrows full of new evidence for the special prosecutor and the Senate Intelligence committee.”

Kaine is not himself a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and neither is Graham. Spokespeople for the Senate Intelligence Committee and the House Intelligence Committee did not immediately return requests for comment.