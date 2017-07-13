Donald Trump has repeatedly pledged to seal off the U.S.-Mexico border. But on Thursday, the president told reporters that he only intends to cover “anywhere from 700 to 900 miles.”

“It’s a 2,000 mile border, but you don’t need 2,000 miles of wall because you have a lot of natural barriers. You have mountains. You have some rivers that are violent and vicious. You have some areas that are so far away that you don’t really have people crossing. So you don’t need that. But you’ll need anywhere from 700 to 900 miles,” he told reporters on Thursday.

In fact, that’s a good description of what’s already along the southern border. Some 650 miles of the border has already been blocked off with pedestrian or vehicle fencing as a result of President George W. Bush’s 2006 Secure Fence Act, which authorized the construction of a 700-mile wall of double layer fencing. “You know, we've already started the wall because we're fixing large portions of wall right now,” Trump said. He explained that the repairs were “making it new,” and thus “in a true sense, we've already started the wall.” His remarks suggest that his promise to “build the wall” could involve erecting as little as 50 miles of new barriers.

If the Trump administration no longer intends to significantly extend the existing barriers, the biggest change may be the form they take. Congress recently allocated a little more than $341 million “to replace approximately 40 miles of existing primary pedestrian and vehicle border fencing along the southwest border using previously deployed and operationally effective designs, such as currently deployed steel bollard designs, that prioritize agent safety; and to add gates to existing barriers” in its spending bill.

Erecting a physical barrier along the entire length of the southern border was a daunting task from the beginning: The topography can be an obstacle and obtaining land from private property owners can also present a challenge. Trump’s remarks appear to recognize these hurdles, as well as provide some detail on what he envisions—and why.