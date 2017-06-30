For Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, the best, most succinct description of democratic values comes from the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence: that all people are created equal. “Living this value, and protecting democracy to foster and further it, is always going to be difficult in practice,” he wrote. “But I believe the continued story of America has been one of hard-fought progress, and that every step toward progress, fairness, and equality is worth fighting for.”

As he sees it, the difficulty of fulfilling our promise and potential is partly due to the fact that “while these rights are ‘inalienable,’ they are not inevitable.” As he sees it, “it takes courage and compassion to continuously create the kind of democracy we want.”

These are the obligations he believes that all of us have:

All of us have to participate, and stay informed and engaged. And that’s hard work. For us to truly become a nation free of injustice and inequality—a nation where everyone, regardless of their ideology, political beliefs, and values, has access to peace and prosperity—we must realize our personal peace and prosperity is intimately linked to that of those around us. In other words, our freedom does not happen by itself. Our Constitution implies that “We, the People” have a responsibility to extend and protect our freedoms for one another. So, to move this country forward, we must reflect on how we have benefited from the refinement of democracy, and recognize that we have a responsibility to serve each other. We have a responsibility to listen to one another which hopefully creates empathy and understanding, even though we may not all look, act, speak, worship, or love the same way. Most importantly, we have a responsibility to stand up against those who sow seeds of fear and division among us, and know we are strengthened by our ability to build bridges connecting us to one another. These are responsibilities we bear as members of a democracy and co-laborers in the effort to make America a more just, more equal, and more free society. If we want to live together in peace and prosperity in this country, we must work to reduce inequality in all its forms, and restore hope for our people and faith in our democratic institutions and values. Once we do that, I’m hopeful that our democracy can become all it was intended to be: a beacon of liberty, dignity, justice, and freedom for all.

* * *

For Geoffrey Stone, a law professor at the University of Chicago, a fundamental challenge as we look to the future of democracy is political and ideological polarization. Perhaps more than ever before, he fretted, Americans tend to live in political and ideological bubbles, in part because social media has permitted citizens to construct their own feeds rather than relying on common, more or less responsible news sources, “like Walter Cronkite, Huntley-Brinkley, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, and the Chicago Tribune.” Although these sources sometimes had biases in one direction or the other, he acknowledged, “they were almost always within the mainstream of responsible journalism.” There were deep disagreements on hugely consequential issues back then. But citizens could “at least speak with one another with a more or less common foundation.”

What we need going forward, Professor Stone argued, is “a new focus in our educational system on civics and on the responsibility of citizenship, leaders who

encourage citizens to see both sides of the issues that divide us, and technological mechanisms that automatically provide us with the opposite perspectives from those we tend to favor.”