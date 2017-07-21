If Trump were right to blame all of his problems on messaging, perhaps the smooth-talking businessman could solve them. But he’s not.

Watching Anthony Scaramucci’s formal introduction as White House communications director on Friday, it was clear why President Trump wanted him for the gig. Even though he’s never worked as a spokesman for anyone other than himself (and a great spokesman he was, bringing wide renown to an underachieving hedge fund), Scaramucci looked at home behind the lectern in the White House Briefing Room. Moreover, he was everything that Sean Spicer—the long-suffering press secretary who announced his resignation today—was not. Related Story Sean Spicer Is Out and Anthony Scaramucci Is In at the White House Where Spicer was nervous, tentative, and likely to stumble over his words, Scaramucci was smooth, relaxed, and confident. Where Spicer’s suits were often ill-fitting, Scaramucci was sharply tailored. Where Spicer was a career cog in the Republican machine, Scaramucci is a swaggering New Yorker who speaks in the same clunky business pidgin as the president and can drop names nearly as prodigiously too. (Goldman Sachs, Yankees president Randy Levine, and Harvard Law School were a few of Scaramucci’s mentions during his brief spell at the mic.) Where Spicer’s professions of praise for the president always seemed mousy, pleading, perhaps a little browbeaten, Scaramucci brought the sincere sycophancy that comes from truly adoring Donald Trump. When did Spicer ever say he “loves” the president? Spicer wasn’t averse to offering total nonsense at the podium; he famously began his tenure by marching out and scolding the press for reporting, accurately, that the crowd at Trump’s inauguration was smaller than at Obama’s, a humiliating duel with truth from which Spicer never quite recovered. But he seemed to wince at least a little as he lied. Scaramucci was a study in contrasts there, too.

“Is it your commitment to give accurate information to the best of your ability from that podium?” a reporter asked him Friday. “I almost feel I don't have to answer that question,” he said. “You can tell from me and my body language what kind of person I am.” The answer was, at least, appealingly open to interpretation. He was certainly not the kind of person who was going to commit to not lying. Might as well set the expectations realistically. There are important questions yet to answer about Scaramucci’s role. Typically, the White House communications director has been a PR professional who plays a behind-the-scenes strategic and managerial role. That’s how Mike Dubke, who held the job from February to May, approached it, though Trump was displeased with his work. What Scaramucci brings to the job is a resume as a smooth and assertive presence on TV. On Friday, after announcing that Sarah Huckabee Sanders would be promoted to press secretary, and he said he didn’t plan to be at the lectern often. It may be hard to keep him away: Even if he didn’t love being there as much as he evidently did, his smooth, confident, fast-talking performance seems more like what Trump wants from a press secretary than Sanders, who, though slightly more agile than Spicer, is a slow, careful speaker. Sanders’s signature move is to beg ignorance of specific issues; Scaramucci cherishes the chance to spin.