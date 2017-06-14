A Facebook page belonging to a person with that name from the Belleville area contains several posts critical of President Trump. (There is no confirmation that it belongs to the alleged suspect.) In one, Trump is described as a “traitor” who “has destroyed our democracy.” The Facebook account’s banner has an image of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who ran against Hillary Clinton in the Democratic presidential primary. His profile picture has the U.S. flag with the words: “Democratic Socialism explained in 3 words: We the People.” He also maintained a Twitter account, which wasn’t particularly active. His most recent posts urged Democratic senators to filibuster the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Authorities have not officially named the shooter who opened fire this morning during a congressional congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, but The Washington Post and other outlets, citing unnamed federal law-enforcement officials, identified him as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

Charles Orear, 50, of St. Louis, told the Post he met Hodgkinson when they worked together in Iowa on the Sanders campaign.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” he said when told by the Post about the shooting. He called Hodgkinson a “quiet guy,” “very mellow, very reserved.” “He was this union tradesman, pretty stocky, and we stayed up talking politics,” he told the newspaper. “He was more on the really progressive side of things.”

The Belleville News-Democrat reported:

Hodgkinson, 66, owns a home-inspection business. Hodgkinson was a licensed home inspector from 1994 to 1997, when his license expired, according records from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. He also held a license from 2003 to 2016, but it was not renewed. … Hodgkinson has a varied arrest record in St. Clair County, for offenses such as failing to obtain electrical permits, damaging a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, eluding police, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and assorted traffic offenses.

Separately, NBC News cited court records showing Hodgkinson was arrested in 2006 for assaulting his girlfriend.

Hodgkinson also wrote a number of letters to the newspaper, urging higher taxes on the rich:

Some letters to the editor James Hodgkinson wrote to the Belleville News-Democrat from 2008-2011 pic.twitter.com/HvOUzKx7cU — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) June 14, 2017

Trump said Wednesday the gunman had died from his injuries. He did not name the shooter. Sanders in a statement that did not mentioned Hodgkinson said he “was sickened by this despicable act.”

“Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” he said. “Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.