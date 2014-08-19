It’s the biggest mystery in Washington—or the biggest tease.

Is there a taping system at the White House, did it catch the conversations between President Trump and his ex-FBI director, James Comey, and if the answers to those questions are yes, will the president make the tapes public?

The Secret Service added one small piece to the puzzle on Monday when it told the Wall Street Journal that if there are tapes, it doesn’t have them. That is significant because the Secret Service handled the White House recording systems for previous presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. The agency’s response, provided to the Journal through a Freedom of Information Act request, still allows for the possibility that another government entity—or perhaps Trump’s team itself—is managing a recording system.

It was the president who launched this whole guessing game exactly one month ago with a tweet warning that Comey “better hope there are no ‘tapes’” before he starts “leaking to the press.” The ousted FBI chief ignored the threat, and in fact, he told the Senate intelligence committee last week that Trump’s tweet about tapes prompted him to give his now-famous memos to Columbia law professor Daniel Richman with instructions to leak them to reporters. “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” Comey said during his testimony. “The president surely knows if he taped me. If he did, my feelings won't be hurt. Release all the tapes. I’m good with it.”

Trump isn’t ready to release them, or even to confirm whether they exist. He said at a Friday press conference that he would tell reporters about it “in a very short period of time.” On Sunday, a member of his legal team, Jay Sekulow, narrowed that window down to “next week.” And on Monday, the White House offered no further clarity on the question. Trump “will have an announcement shortly,” is all that Sean Spicer, the press secretary, would say on the topic.