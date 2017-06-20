The White House press secretary claims he hasn’t spoken with the president about basic issues, which is either a bizarre oversight or an implausible .

There’s more than one way to kill a briefing. As my colleague Rosie Gray wrote this morning, the Trump administration has adopted various tactics to slowly strangle the daily White House encounter between press and spokesman: Make them shorter, kick cameras out, ban audio recordings, and so on. When the White House schedule went out Monday night, there wasn’t even a gaggle scheduled with Sean Spicer, the press secretary. Tuesday morning, amid criticism, an on-camera briefing with Spicer was announced. Related Story The White House Press Briefing Is Slowly Dying But as the event showed, it’s almost not worth the trouble. Toward the end of the (very short) briefing, Spicer was asked to answer “just very plainly … does President Trump believe that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 elections?” Spicer demurred: “I have not sat down and talked to him about that specific thing.”