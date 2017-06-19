Is the special counsel looking at the president? Did Trump fire James Comey on his own or because of a recommendation? On key questions, the White House can’t choose what story it wants to tell.

Donald Trump sent one of his attorneys, Jay Sekulow, out on Sunday to hit the major politics talk shows. Sekulow nearly completed the Full Ginsburg—he missed only ABC’s This Week, on which he appeared last Sunday—but aside from that achievement, it didn’t go so well. Sekulow insisted that President Trump was not under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. This denial was somewhat difficult to believe, given that the president himself had tweeted on Friday, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!” And indeed, Chuck Todd and Jake Tapper did their best impressions of Jeremy Paxman, lifting eyebrows and squinting in incredulity at Sekulow’s claims. “So the president said, ‘I am under investigation,’ even though he isn't under investigation?” Tapper queried. The wily (and bemused) Wallace even got Sekulow to say both that Trump is and is not under investigation. Related Story Will Rod Rosenstein Recuse Himself From the Russia Probe? Aaron Blake speaks for many observers when he writes, “It was a tough day for a man with an impossible job. If White House press secretary Sean Spicer has the worst job in Washington, Sekulow might have the second-worst. And it showed on Sunday.” But in his contradictory claims, Sekulow isn’t so much struggling against the president’s words so much as he is reflecting Trump’s own incoherent response to the investigation. Trump and his team can’t decide whether or not the president is under investigation. They can’t decide whether media reports about the investigation are fake news, or whether they justify the president firing off missives from his turbocharged Twitter account. They can’t decide whether Trump fired FBI Director James Comey of his own volition or on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. They can’t decide whether Trump welcomes the investigation as a chance to clear his name or disdains it as a kangaroo court.

The president isn’t under investigation, Sekulow told John Dickerson, “because we've received no notice of investigation. There has been no notification from the special counsel's office that the president is under investigation.” While there’s no guarantee that Sekulow is telling the truth, or even that he’s in the loop, this is plausible—though it doesn’t explain the lawyer telling Wallace that “now he's being investigated by the Department of Justice because the special counsel under the special counsel relations reports still to the Department of Justice.” Instead, Sekulow argued that Trump was simply reacting to a report in The Washington Post stating that the Mueller, a former FBI director, was investigating the president for obstructing justice. This, too, is plausible—though not encouraging. Why would the president attack his own deputy attorney general publicly and lend credence to a report that he (allegedly) did not know to be true? And moreover, how can the president lambaste the press for pumping anonymously sourced “fake news” at the same time that he is taking anonymously Washington Post reports at face value? In fairness to Sekulow, Trump’s “I am under investigation” tweet was befuddling, in that none of it is true. On the one hand, he seems to be referring to Rosenstein as “the man who told me to fire the FBI Director”; yet it is Mueller, not Rosenstein, who is (depending on whether you believe the conflicting reports of Jay Sekulow, Donald Trump, and Jay Sekulow) investigating Trump. It is true that Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel, and it is also true that he alone has the power to fire Mueller, though Sekulow’s claim that Trump is “being investigated by the Department of Justice because the special counsel under the special counsel relations reports still to the Department of Justice” is the sort of reasoning that gives legalese a bad name.