In a surprise announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning, President Trump said he would name former federal prosecutor Christopher Wray to be the next director of the FBI.

Wray previously served as as the head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005 during the Bush administration, where he oversaw the prosecution of multiple post-9/11 terrorism cases. He also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in northern Georgia during the Clinton administration. Since 2005, he’s been in private practice at King & Spalding’s white-collar division. Among his most recent clients was New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who he represented during the Bridgegate scandal.

The announcement comes one day before Wray’s would-be predecessor James Comey testifies before Congress about his dramatic firing last month. Comey is expected to testify tomorrow about Trump’s reported efforts to persuade him to drop an investigation into Michael Flynn, the former national-security adviser. Among the key questions Wray will face in his confirmation hearing is whether he will be able to resist similar attempts to pressure him.