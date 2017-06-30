With the Senate bill in doubt, the president suggests scrapping the law now and replacing it later. It won’t work, and it’s less a new strategy than an admission of defeat.

Shortly after the November election, Republican leaders came up with a plan for Obamacare: They would repeal the law quickly upon President Trump taking office, and then delay its enactment so they’d have time to develop a replacement. The strategy became known as “repeal-and-delay,” and it was catching on with Republican lawmakers, particularly on the right, until it ran into a blockade led by two powerful men: Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and soon after, Donald Trump. “I just spoke to @realDonaldTrump and he fully supports my plan to replace Obamacare the same day we repeal it,” Paul tweeted on January 6. “The time to act is now.” The soon-to-be-president picked up the ball and ran, vowing in tweets and interviews that there would be no gap between repeal and replace; Republicans in Congress, he said, would do the deed in the same week, or the same day. Heck, Trump even suggested repeal-and-replace “could be the same hour.” Related Story The Senate GOP Health-Care Bill Inches Closer to Obamacare Repeal-and-delay was dead. The concern, then as now, was that Republicans would never get around to a replacement, that it would need Democratic votes to pass, and that in the meantime, the insurance markets would collapse and millions would lose coverage or face sharply higher prices. On Trump’s orders, GOP leaders on Capitol Hill began working on a plan to roll back and replace the Affordable Care Act simultaneously, in one piece of legislation. And that remained the strategy through Friday morning, when repeal-and-delay shot back to life thanks to the two men—with help from a third—who killed it in the first place. “If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now,” Trump tweeted, “they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!”

Paul rushed to back up the president and generate momentum for reviving the new, old plan. I have spoken to @realDonaldTrump & Senate leadership about this and agree. Let's keep our word to repeal then work on replacing right away. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 30, 2017 It’s not clear whether Paul planted this seed with the president, or whether Trump got the idea from another GOP senator, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who just minutes before Trump’s tweet was pitching the plan on Fox News’ morning program “Fox and Friends.” Under Sasse’s proposal, if the Senate does not reach an agreement on its current bill by July 10—the day Congress returns from a weeklong recess—it should move to a straight repeal bill. That legislation would come with a one-year delay in an effort to ensure that people don’t lose insurance while Republicans and Democrats work on a replacement. Where the idea originated isn’t really important, however, and nor are the particulars of the plan. The repeal-and-delay ship has sailed. Republican senators from both ends of the party have bought into the chief criticism of the strategy—that it would destabilize the markets and risk a backlash from voters who suffer as a result. And if more moderate Republicans like Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Dean Heller of Nevada, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia won’t vote for a replacement bill that would leave 22 million more people uninsured in a decade, they certainly won’t back straight-repeal legislation that, according to the Congressional Budget Office, would result in 32 million people losing their insurance. It was no surprise that a trio of Senate GOP aides promptly told Axios that the Trump/Paul/Sasse gambit was dead on arrival.