Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough alleged on Friday that White House staff said that the tabloid would “publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked.”

Updated at 12:55 p.m. ET A feud between President Donald Trump and the hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough escalated on Friday when the cable news hosts accused the White House of attempting to threaten and intimidate them with the publication of a negative story in the tabloid publication the National Enquirer. Brzezinski and Scarborough made the explosive allegations in a Washington Post op-ed titled "Donald Trump is not well," Friday morning. "This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked," the pair wrote. "We ignored their desperate pleas." The president hit back on Twitter on Friday: "Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show." White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he was "not aware" of White House staff ever urging the television hosts to apologize to the president in order to pre-empt a story in the National Enquirer, according to New York magazine's Gabriel Sherman.

On Friday afternoon, citing three anonymous sources, Sherman reported that Jared Kushner, the husband of Trump’s daughter Ivanka and a senior advisor to the president, told Scarborough in mid-April that “he would need to personally apologize to Trump” in order to get the Enquirer to put a stop to a story about Scarborough and Brzezinski’s relationship, which was not public at the time. News that Scarborough and Brzezinski were engaged broke in May. A spokesman for Kushner did not comment on the New York magazine report, according to Sherman. The allegations raise questions over White House conduct, and intensify the ongoing conflict between the president and the television hosts. On Thursday, Trump lashed out at Scarborough and Brzezinski on Twitter, calling Brzezinski “low I.Q.” and “Crazy” and Scarborough “Psycho,” and claiming that the pair had “insisted on joining” him at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida “3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve.” In his tweets, Trump made a graphic allegation that, at the time, Brzezinski “was bleeding badly from a face-lift.” Trump’s decision to single out and criticize Brzezinski’s physical appearance fits a pattern of publicly disparaging remarks he has made in reference to a woman’s physical appearance. In August 2015, Trump said that then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly “had blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever,” after she challenged him during a presidential debate. In an interview with Rolling Stone, during the presidential election, Trump said “look at that face!” when he saw an image of then-Republican presidential contender Carly Fiorina. Fiorina responded by saying that “women all over this country heard very clearly what Mr. Trump said.”

Trump’s feud with the hosts of Morning Joe is also the latest in a series of attacks and accusations the president has made against the media, often with the effect of sidelining news coverage of other administration priorities in the process. The hosts elaborated on their own accusations against the White House on MSNBC on Friday: Scarborough: We got a call that ‘Hey, the National Enquirer is going to run a negative story against you guys’, and it was, Donald is friends with, the president is friends with, the guy that runs the National Enquirer. And they said, ‘if you call the president up, and you apologize for your coverage, then he will pick up the phone and basically spike the story.’ I had, I will just say, three people at the very top of the administration calling me. The response was like, I was like, ‘are you kidding me?’ I don’t know what they have. Run a story? I’m not going to do it. The calls kept coming, and kept coming, and they were like ‘call. you need to call, please call. Come on Joe, just pick up the phone and call him.’ Brzezinski: And let me explain what they were threatening: They were calling my children, they were calling close friends. Scarborough: You’re talking about the National Enquirer. Brzezinski: And they were pinning the story on my ex-husband, who would absolutely never do that. So I knew immediately it was a lie, and that they had nothing. These calls persisted for quite some time. And then Joe had the conversations that he had with the White House where they said, ‘oh, this could go away.’ It was not immediately clear what National Enquirer article the president and the television hosts were referring to, though in his report on Friday, New York magazine’s Sherman cites a June article published by the tabloid headlined: “Joe & Mika: TV Couple’s Sleazy Cheating Scandal.”