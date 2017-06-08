Republican Representative Trey Gowdy, who is best known for leading a contentious congressional investigation into the 2012 Benghazi terror attack, is poised to become the new chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

House Republicans on the GOP Steering Committee tapped Gowdy on Thursday to take over as chairman of the panel, which serves as the primary investigative committee in the House of Representatives.

“I am grateful to the Steering Committee and the Conference as a whole for this opportunity to serve,” Gowdy said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside the other Committee members, as well as any members of Congress.”

Gowdy would replace Republican Representative Jason Chaffetz, who announced in May that he would step down from Congress at the end of June. Taking over as chair of the committee will put Gowdy in a familiar role, and back in the spotlight, following his tenure as the chairman of the House Select Committee set up to investigate Benghazi.