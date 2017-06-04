Federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against a government contractor in Georgia for sharing classified information with a news outlet on Monday, a rare move despite the surge in leaks from within the federal government since President Trump took office. The Justice Department said FBI investigations arrested Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old federal contractor from Atlanta, Georgia, for violating federal law that prohibits the distribution of classified defense information. Winner is an employee of Pluribus International Corporation, which provides a range of defense and intelligence contracting services to the federal government. In an FBI affidavit filed in federal court in Georgia on Monday, investigators allege Winner “printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency, and unlawfully retained it.” The affidavit claims Winner then passed along the information to an unidentified “online news outlet.”

When that outlet contacted the unnamed intelligence agency for comment and verification, federal investigators immediately began an internal audit to determine who had access to the document in question. The affidavit says six individuals printed the document and that Winner alone “had email contact with the [news] outlet.” It then describes an interview with FBI investigators on June 3 in which Winner allegedly admitted to sharing the information with the news outlet. She has not yet been formally charged or entered a plea of guilty or not guilty. The case comes amid increased outrage from within the Trump administration over the flood of leaked information coming from the White House and other federal agencies since President Trump took office. Trump and his inner circle have blamed recalcitrant government officials whom they allege are still loyal to the Obama administration for the surge in leaks, and Trump himself has frequently inveigled against them on Twitter. Others have pointed to leaks coming from within the White House itself attributed to top aides as evidence of hypocrisy. While leaks are a mainstay of Washington politics and a lifeblood for political journalists, those disclosures have reached extraordinary levels in recent months. Among the most sensitive leaks was President Trump’s Oval Office conversations with top Russian officials last month. His purported revelation to them of allied intelligence information reportedly outraged intelligence officials in Israel, which was identified by news outlets as the source of the sensitive intelligence. Trump’s discussions in the same meeting about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey one day earlier escalated scrutiny into whether the president may have committed obstruction of justice. Comey is set to testify before Congress on Thursday.