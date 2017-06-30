Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough accused the White House of threatening them with a negative tabloid story.

Today in 5 Lines Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough accused the White House of threatening them with a negative tabloid story, the day after President Trump attacked the couple on Twitter. Today on Twitter, President Trump called on Senate Republicans to immediately repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it later, if they aren’t able to pass their health-care bill. During a joint statement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in from the White House, Trump declared that U.S. patience with North Korea “is over.” Trump and his family are headed to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where they are expected to spend the holiday weekend. At least three doctors were shot by a gunman at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx borough of New York City. Today on The Atlantic ‘Mend It Don’t End It’: David Frum explains how Republicans can reform the Affordable Care Act incrementally—and in a conservative direction.

Trump’s Hostile Sexism: The president’s expression of sexism toward female journalists follows a pattern, writes Peter Beinart. “When women challenge him politically, he often insults them physically.”

Is Lacking Insurance Really Deadly?: A new study published in Annals of Internal Medicine projects that if the Senate health-care bill becomes law, an additional 28,600 Americans will die each year. (James Hamblin) Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading ‘Trump Is Not Well’: In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough respond to President Trump’s recent Twitter remarks about Brzezinski: “We, too, have noticed a change in his behavior over the past few years.” The Demolition of American Diplomacy: A veteran of the U.S. State Department thinks Secretary Rex Tillerson is overseeing the destruction of the agency: “This is how diplomacy dies,” Max Bergmann writes. “Not with a bang, but with a whimper. With empty offices on a midweek afternoon.” (Politico) Make America New Again: Matt Bai argues that the Democratic Party should ditch House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other leaders who are “determined to replay the ’60s on an endless loop, for as long as they can.” (Yahoo News) Problem-Solving: NPR asked eight health-care experts to point out the biggest problems with the Affordable Care Act—and analyze whether the new GOP health-care proposal will fix them. (Danielle Kurtzleben) The Planned Parenthood Myth: The organization is not actually a major provider of general-health services, Alexandra Desanctis argues, so lawmakers should stop using that argument to defend its funding. (National Review)