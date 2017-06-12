A Raw Deal: A new report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research and the National Domestic Workers Alliance shows that, despite increased workforce participation and educational attainment, black women still don’t have the same economic security as women in other racial groups. (Gillian White)

No Love in Loving : The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Loving v. Virginia has long been celebrated as an affirmation of love, but writes Osagie K. Obasogie, that’s not what the case was really about .

Welcome to Washington: Molly Ball joined freshman Representative Jim Banks on a tour of his district in Indiana, where they discussed his current dilemma : how to stick to his principles while retaining support deep in Trump Country.

The attorneys general for Washington, D.C., and Maryland sued President Trump for allegedly violating the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign governments through continued ownership of his company. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a federal law granting citizenship based on parents’ gender is unconstitutional. A second appeals court ruled against Trump’s revised executive order limiting travel from six Muslim-majority countries, citing the absence of a genuine rationale. Montana Representative-elect Greg Gianforte was sentenced to community service, anger management classes, and a fine for assaulting a reporter in May.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Open Sessions: Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. James Hohmann has 40 questions for the attorney general. (The Washington Post)

‘Stop Pretending You’re Not Rich’: Richard V. Reeves writes that American households in the top fifth of the income distribution still “convince themselves that they are somehow in the same economic boat as ordinary Americans.” (The New York Times)

The First Lady Arrives: Melania and Barron Trump moved into the White House over the weekend. Here’s how a first-family move works—and what’s next for the first lady. (Kate Bennett, CNN)

Improper Leaking: Last week, former FBI Director James Comey testified that he wrote and shared at least one memo detailing his interactions with President Trump. Andrew C. McCarthy argues that the memos are government property, and therefore, weren’t his to share. (National Review)

The Elections That Could Matter Most: The growing prominence of state attorneys general has prompted the campaign arms of some attorneys general to break an old gentleman’s agreement. (Alexis Levinson, BuzzFeed)

Visualized

The Gender Gap: A Politico poll reveals that women are less likely than men to have considered running for office. These graphs show why women don’t run. (Janie Boschma)

50 Years of Loving: The New York Times shared stories from readers in interracial relationships to mark the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Loving v. Virginia.

Question of the Week

June is “National Soul Food Month.” The cuisine, writes author Adrian Miller, “has long been the foundation for home cooking in the White House.” President Ronald Reagan was a big fan of fried chicken, President John Tyler apparently used to serve hog jowl and turnip greens to his friends, and former First Lady Michelle Obama planted soul-food greens in the White House garden to eat for most of the year.

If you were president, what dish—soul food or otherwise—would you request from the White House chef? And why?

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)