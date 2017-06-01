‘We, Too, Are Targets’: The Atlantic interviews author Andrea Ritchie about the victims of police abuse who don’t receive national attention: women of color and trans people. (Maura Ewing)

The End of Free Birth Control: If the Trump administration rolls back the Affordable Care Act rule requiring employers to cover contraceptives, will companies change their benefits ? (Olga Khazan)

What Happens Now?: Robinson Meyer lays out the consequences of President Trump’s decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

President Trump said the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, adding that he’s open to renegotiating some of its terms. In a statement, former President Barack Obama condemned the decision , saying that he expects local governments and businesses to “do even more to lead the way” in mitigating climate change. Despite promising to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Trump signed a waiver keeping it in Tel Aviv. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that “patriotically minded” private Russian hackers might have interfered in the U.S. presidential election. Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Never mind: In December, the Obama administration ejected Russian officials from two diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland as punishment for Moscow's interference in the presidential election. Now, the Trump administration is reportedly preparing to hand them back. (Karen DeYoung and Adam Entous, The Washington Post)

Much Ado About Nothing: The Paris climate agreement was never going to save the world, argues Shikha Dalmia: “If anything, it might trigger a search for realistic and workable fixes that don't involve putting the entire human race on an energy diet.” (The Week)

‘The Good Son’: Jared Kushner has always preferred to work behind the scenes, but his new role as a senior adviser to his father-in-law has put him in the spotlight—and under greater scrutiny than ever before. (Karl Vick, Time)

Ready to Run: Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 presidential election inspired Alexis Frank, a 26-year-old mother of two, to participate in the Women’s March on Washington in January—and later run for office herself. (Marin Cogan, New York)

‘Used, Abused, and Exploited’: During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump partnered with the Remembrance Project, a nonprofit group aimed at helping families of people killed by undocumented immigrants. Months later, those families say they were exploited by the organization. (Kenneth P. Vogel, Politico)

Visualized

Big Polluter: These charts compare the United States’ yearly carbon emissions to those of the rest of the world. (Justin Gillis and Nadja Popovich, The New York Times)

Question of the Week

On Thursday, President Trump decided to pull the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, an international pact that aims to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. During last week’s G-7 summit, foreign leaders encouraged Trump to keep his country in the pact, arguing that without the U.S. the agreement would be weakened.

Are you optimistic about the United States’ ability to address climate change? Why, or why not?

Send your answers to hello@theatlantic.com and our favorites will be featured in Friday’s Politics & Policy Daily.

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)