This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers.

Today in 5 Lines White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt refused to provide President Trump’s position on climate change. European Council President Donald Tusk called Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement a “big mistake” and touted new agreements between China and Europe as demonstrating “solidarity with future generations and responsibility for the whole planet.” National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said the administration expects to provide Congress with a tax-reform plan later this year. Reuters reports that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is taking over the federal investigation into former National-Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s lobbying deals with Turkey. The U.S. economy added 138,000 jobs in May, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent, the lowest since 2001. Today on The Atlantic ‘Collective Action Is for Losers’: In this short video, Uri Friedman explains why President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement is his most dramatic statement yet.

Welcome to Zooniverse: People are looking for a distraction from the news, writes Marina Koren, and some are finding it by scanning satellite images for exploding stars.

Make the Planet Great Again: Many state governors and local officials have said they will continue to work to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. But can they actually make a difference on their own? (Robinson Meyer) Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snapshot What We’re Reading Gift to China: President Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement has added to the argument that world leaders should rely less on the United States—and more on China. (David E. Sanger and Jane Perlez, The New York Times) Clinton’s Martyr Complex: Jonah Goldberg argues that instead of blaming misogyny or the Democratic National Committee, Hillary Clinton could sum up her election loss by simply admitting that she didn’t put enough resources into Michigan or Florida. (National Review) Surprise Guest: Jonathan Goldsmith, also known as “The Most Interesting Man in the World” in Dos Equis’s beer commercials, tells the story of how he befriended former President Obama at Camp David. (Politico) ‘God and the Don’: Past presidents have often sought religion during challenging moments in office. But Trump, a self-described Presbyterian, isn’t much of a churchgoer. (MJ Lee, CNN) Unfriending: President Trump is facing pressure to follow through on his campaign promise to undo the deal former President Obama made to reset relations with Cuba. Fulfilling his pledge, however, won’t be easy. (Michael Weissenstein and Vivian Salama, Associated Press)