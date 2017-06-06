By the GOP’s own assessment, passing a bill to replace Obamacare is unlikely, and lawmakers just want the issue out of the way. But don’t count Mitch McConnell out quite yet.

It’s no surprise to hear doom-and-gloom prognostications about the likelihood that Senate Republicans will pass legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act. Pessimism is the default mood in the Senate, a chamber that demands consensus even when none exists. What’s notable about the latest predictions of failure, however, is that most of them were coming from the Republicans themselves. “It’s unlikely that we will get a health care deal,” Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina told a local television station last week. “I just don’t think we can put it together among ourselves,” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina chimed in on Monday, repeating his minority view—among Republicans, at least—that the party erred by pursuing a strictly-partisan approach to health care. Several other GOP senators have voiced similar doubts in recent days, suggesting that weeks worth of closed-door discussions have yielded few breakthroughs.

Even Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader taking charge of the project, has been steadily lowering expectations for success. “I don’t know how we get to 50 (votes) at the moment,” he told Reuters last week. Related Story How Obamacare Repeal Could Run Aground in the Senate Replacing Obamacare was always going to be a heavy lift in the Senate. Republicans have a narrower majority there than they do in the House and can suffer no more than two defections on any party-line vote. Senators a month ago were saddled with a House bill so unpopular that they announced they were ignoring it and starting from scratch (although the emerging alternative looks like it contains most of the same ingredients). And the ideological policy disagreements—over Medicaid, tax credits, and insurance regulations—that nearly scuttled the House effort are just as pronounced in the 52-member Senate GOP conference. Taken together, the collective negativity points toward a denouement that seems increasingly likely: Republicans will either announce that they can’t agree on a bill, or McConnell will put up a measure that he knows will fail so the party will move on to tax reform and the rest of President Trump’s stalled agenda. Yet it would be a mistake to assume the Senate will strike out. The same sense of inevitability had set in over in the House after Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the GOP bill in March. Two months and several tweaks later, he rushed the measure across the floor. In the Senate, Republicans have done away with any pretense of transparency. There won’t be hearings, and if GOP leaders do complete a bill, they will reportedly make it public just a few days before they put it up for a vote. (One senator, Charles Grassley of Iowa, arguing that the lengthy public comment period in the House was a “public relations disaster” for the party.)