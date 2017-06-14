Members of Congress reacted with shock and horror to the shooting of their colleague, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise. Several provided detailed firsthand accounts of the scene.

Congressional lawmakers expressed shock, grief, and horror after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was shot at a congressional baseball game practice Wednesday morning. The Majority Whip’s office said in a statement around 10 a.m. ET that Scalise was “shot in the hip,” and had been transported to a hospital where he is in “stable condition,” but undergoing surgery. Related Story Who Is Steve Scalise? A number of Republican lawmakers were at the scene when the shooting took place. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, and Alabama Representative Mo Brooks all relayed detailed firsthand accounts in interviews shortly after. Paul told MSNBC that “it would have been a massacre” if not for Capitol Police, who were there as Scalise’s security detail. He receives protection as a member of House leadership. The senator recalled hearing an initial shot followed by “a rapid succession of shots” and seeing in the field that “Scalise is shot, but moving, he’s trying to drag himself through the dirt, and out into the outfield.” There was “just no way to get to people like Scalise until the firing would stop,” Paul said. He added: “Everybody probably would have died except for the fact that the Capitol Hill Police were there.”

Speaking to reporters, Flake said that “Steve dragged himself about 15 yards off of near second base onto the field, and lay motionless out there. We couldn’t get to him until the shooting had stopped.” Brooks told CNN that he heard Scalise “over near second base, scream. He was shot.” In an interview, with his voice at times shaky, the congressman went into further detail. “I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side of home plate and I hear a loud bam,” he said. “I look around and behind third base in the third-base dugout, which is cinderblock, I see a rifle. And I see a little bit of a body and then I hear another bam and I realize there is an active shooter.” Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said on Wednesday morning that “five people were transported medically from the scene.” On Twitter, the Alexandria police department wrote that the suspect was one of the individuals taken to a hospital, but said it would “not ID victims or suspect right now.” Several other members of Congress indicated on social media that they had been at the baseball practice, but were safe. I was present at practice, as well as a member of my staff. Both of us are okay. — Mike Bishop (@RepMikeBishop) June 14, 2017 I was present at this mornings GOP baseball practice, but am alright. Prayers for Congressman Scalise & aides that were involved. — Steve Pearce (@RepStevePearce) June 14, 2017 Congressional leaders, along with rank-and-file members, reacted to reports of the shooting with shock, sympathy, and grief. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that “on days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our hopes and prayers for the wounded.” She commended the Capitol Police for their “bravery” and “heroism,” which she said “undoubtedly saved countless lives.”