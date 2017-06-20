In June 2001, George W. Bush signed into law a measure that would become a central part of his economic legacy: a $1.3 trillion package of tax cuts that reduced income rates across the board. The legislation fulfilled a key Bush campaign promise to return about one-third of the nation’s budget surplus back to the voters, but it came with a timer attached: To comply with Senate procedural rules and secure enough support to pass, Republicans made the tax cuts temporary, set to expire after 10 years.

This June, a new Republican president is trying to make good on a similar pledge to slash taxes, and he’s running up against the same political and procedural hurdles as Bush did. But Donald Trump has, in House Speaker Paul Ryan, a considerably more ambitious legislative partner. Ryan voted for and championed the Bush tax cuts. But his goal now is not merely cutting taxes (although that remains central to his goal). He wants instead to revamp the tax code entirely, reducing rates for individuals and businesses while also eliminating many of the deductions and exemptions that make filing taxes such a complex and often expensive undertaking. Most crucially, Ryan has no interest in a temporary tax cut.

In a speech on Tuesday, the speaker delivered a warning to conservatives—including those in the White House—who would sacrifice a lasting overhaul of the tax code for the fleeting economic jolt, and the easier legislative victory, that a quick fix might bring. “These reforms, these tax cuts—they need to be permanent,” Ryan told a meeting of the National Association of Manufacturers. “Every expert agrees that temporary reforms will only have a negligible impact on wages and economic growth. Businesses need to have confidence that we won’t pull the rug out from under them. They need the certainty from permanent tax cuts to hire more workers, invest in their businesses, and plan for the future.”

Ryan’s aides billed the address as his first major speech on tax reform, an attempt by the Republican lawmaker to reinvigorate an effort that appeared to be flagging amid divisions within the party. But aside from Ryan’s aspirational vow to finish legislation by the end of the year, his 20-minute talk offered few new details. He made no direct mention of the biggest bone of contention: the House GOP’s proposal to use a tax on imports known as border adjustment to raise $1 trillion in revenue to offset the cost of rate cuts. And while Ryan said Republicans would preserve popular tax exemptions for homeowners, charitable giving, and retirement savings, he did not delve into the many loopholes lawmakers might seek to eliminate, such as those protecting employer-provided health insurance and allowing individuals to deduct state and local taxes from their federal bill.

“We’re going to pass the largest tax cut since the days of Ronald Reagan.”

What he did do on Tuesday was try to head off a shift toward a more limited tax plan that would short-circuit his long-running push for broad-based reform. As Ryan often jokes, the last time Congress truly overhauled the tax code, in 1986, was the year the 47-year-old Wisconsinite got his driver’s license. Along with reforming entitlement programs, no issue is more important to the speaker, who is the former chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

While the principles Trump’s advisers unveiled last month align with Ryan’s vision in the abstract—lower rates, fewer income brackets, a simpler overall code—the president is desperate for a legislative win and loathe to wage the much more difficult battle to raise the revenue necessary to offset a steep fiscal cost. Conservative groups and a number of Republicans in the Senate are already running an aggressive campaign to kill Ryan’s preferred border-adjustment tax on the grounds that it would result in higher retail prices for consumers. Without that tax, however, Republicans would have to find $1 trillion somewhere else to pay for reducing rates.