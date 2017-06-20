Georgia Special Election Results:
South Carolina Special Election Results:
Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in special elections to fill House seats in Georgia and South Carolina, vacated by congressmen who joined the Trump administration.
The most watched of the two races is Georgia’s election to replace former Republican Representative Tom Price, who was tapped to serve as President Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary. Democrat Jon Ossoff is locked in a neck-and-neck race against Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, which has been a Republican stronghold for over a decade. Although Trump managed to pull out a win over Hillary Clinton in the district, he fared far worse than Mitt Romney in 2012, creating an opening that Democrats hope to exploit.
South Carolina’s special election has flown under the radar by contrast, largely because it lacks the suspense of Georgia’s race. Republican Ralph Norman is the heavy favorite to defeat Democrat Archie Parnell in South Carolina’s fifth congressional district, and is expected to win an election to replace former Republican Representative Mick Mulvaney, now the director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Although the outcome of a single special election isn’t a reliable predictor on its own of what will happen in upcoming midterm elections, the contest in Georgia could nevertheless have a significant, and even immediate, national impact.
Democrats believe the tight race in Georgia may be their best opportunity to flip a House seat ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections, and send a message that backlash to Trump can help the party win elections in conservative parts of the country.
A Democratic victory could make congressional Republicans anxious about holding onto their own seats, making it harder for GOP leaders to avoid defections as they try to pass legislation to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. If Republicans win, it could leave Democrats demoralized and dispirited after investing so much time, energy, and resources in an effort to flip the seat, and failing.
Despite its low-profile status, South Carolina could offer insight into the national political environment under the Trump administration as well, even if Republicans hold onto the seat as expected.
The margin of victory on Tuesday, or how close the race winds up, may provide clues into what’s to come. FiveThirtyEight’s Harry Enten explains: “The closer [Republican] Norman comes to beating [Democrat] Parnell by 19 points (or more)—the default partisan lean of the district—the better for the Republican Party. A Parnell loss in the low double digits, by contrast, would be consistent with a national shift big enough for Democrats to win the House” when factoring in the results of other recent special elections. Democrats lost special elections in Montana and Kansas earlier this year, but the races nevertheless ended up more competitive than initially anticipated.
Unlike in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, where Trump did worse in the presidential election relative to Romney, the reverse is true in South Carolina. In 2012, Romney won the state’s fifth congressional district with 55.1 percent of the vote, while Trump secured an even higher 57.3 percent. That should make the district more favorable terrain for Republicans under the Trump administration—and a Democratic win highly unlikely.