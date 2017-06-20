Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in special elections to fill House seats in Georgia and South Carolina, vacated by congressmen who joined the Trump administration.

The most watched of the two races is Georgia’s election to replace former Republican Representative Tom Price, who was tapped to serve as President Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary. Democrat Jon Ossoff is locked in a neck-and-neck race against Republican Karen Handel in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, which has been a Republican stronghold for over a decade. Although Trump managed to pull out a win over Hillary Clinton in the district, he fared far worse than Mitt Romney in 2012, creating an opening that Democrats hope to exploit.

South Carolina’s special election has flown under the radar by contrast, largely because it lacks the suspense of Georgia’s race. Republican Ralph Norman is the heavy favorite to defeat Democrat Archie Parnell in South Carolina’s fifth congressional district, and is expected to win an election to replace former Republican Representative Mick Mulvaney, now the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Although the outcome of a single special election isn’t a reliable predictor on its own of what will happen in upcoming midterm elections, the contest in Georgia could nevertheless have a significant, and even immediate, national impact.

Democrats believe the tight race in Georgia may be their best opportunity to flip a House seat ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections, and send a message that backlash to Trump can help the party win elections in conservative parts of the country.