Jared Kushner’s business endeavors in the dog-eat-dog world of New York City real estate helped endear him to his father-in-law, President Trump. Now those complex dealings are reportedly under scrutiny by federal investigators as part of the sprawling Russia investigation. The Washington Post reported Thursday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is probing “finance and business dealings” by Kushner, former National-Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort as part of its broader investigation into whether Trump campaign officials colluded with Moscow during the 2016 election to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. All three men have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and Trump himself has castigated the investigation as a “witch hunt” concocted by political opponents to delegitimize his electoral victory. Jamie Gorelick, Kushner’s private attorney, downplayed the news in a statement to the Post. “It would be standard practice for the Special Counsel to examine financial records to look for anything related to Russia,” he said. “Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about Russia-related matters. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.”

The Post did not offer details on which business deals of Kushner’s had drawn investigators’ attention. Its account noted that previous reports had said federal agents were looking into his December meeting with Sergey Gorkov, an influential Russian banker and the chairman of state-owned Vnesheconombank, the country’s largest bank. The Post also did not indicate whether the inquiry was part of a routine examination of Kushner’s finances or if reflected something more serious on Mueller’s part. Flynn, Kushner, and Manafort were already under varying levels of scrutiny by federal investigators. Within days of his appointment as special counsel, Mueller assumed control of a federal grand-jury probe in eastern Virginia looking into Flynn’s lobbying relationships on behalf of Turkish officials as well as a long-running Justice Department investigation into Manafort’s business relationships with Ukrainian political parties aligned with Moscow. His command of both inquiries could give Mueller powerful leverage in the broader Russia investigation if either probe gathers enough evidence to warrant criminal charges. In addition, media reports last month indicated FBI agents were scrutinizing Kushner’s private conversation with Sergey Kislyak, the ubiquitous Russian ambassador whose encounters with Flynn and Attorney General Jeff Sessions created serious headaches for the Trump administration. Flynn resigned in February for lying about his conversations with Kislyak after the election; Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March after his meetings with the ambassador became public knowledge.