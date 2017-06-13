Democratic primary results:
Republican primary results:
Virginia voters will elect a Democratic and Republican nominee in primaries on Tuesday in the state gubernatorial race to replace the current, term-limited, Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.
Polls have shown a neck-and-neck race between former Representative Tom Perriello and Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam. Both Democrats have run on a progressive policy agenda and meted out pointed anti-Trump attacks. But there are meaningful differences between the candidates.
Perriello is the favorite of political left icon Bernie Sanders, and has framed the conversation around jobs and the economy in populist terms reminiscent of the Vermont senator’s insurgent presidential primary bid. It would be overly simplistic to say that Perriello is a candidate made in the image of Sanders, however. His platform does not align perfectly with that of the former Democratic presidential contender, and his campaign has also taken pains to highlight its support from allies of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
Northam, who has locked down endorsements from prominent Democratic politicians in Virginia, including McAuliffe, and Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, had been expected to win the race without difficulty prior to Perriello’s entry into the race in January. Now, though, either candidate appears to have a shot at victory. FiveThirtyEight’s Harry Enten points out: “the polls show a wide range of possible outcomes—anything from a Northam blowout to a high single-digit lead for Perriello.”
As I wrote earlier today, “The primary race will offer a test of what Democratic voters want as well as what liberal transgressions they’re willing to overlook or forgive. If Perriello wins, it could set the stage for future candidates to adopt a similar style of economic populism and anti-Trump attacks. If Northam prevails, it may be a sign that candidates who win the backing of establishment Democrats in their state remain in the best position to win intra-party contests.”
There is less suspense on the Republican side of the race where former Republican National Committee Chair Ed Gillespie is considered the clear front-runner.
Gillespie has tried to walk a fine line by creating distance between his candidacy and President Trump, and attempting to reach out to conservative voters concerned about illegal immigration with promises to step up enforcement. He has also had to fend off a challenge from the right from Corey Stewart, who formerly headed up the Trump campaign in Virginia, and has positioned himself as a defender of Confederate monuments.
As my colleague Molly Ball wrote Tuesday: The Republican primary “will be an early test of how Trump has changed the political environment.” A victory for Gillespie may be viewed as a sign that the appeal of Trumpism is limited in a battleground state.
This page will be updated with live results as votes are tallied.