Virginia voters will elect a Democratic and Republican nominee in primaries on Tuesday in the state gubernatorial race to replace the current, term-limited, Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Polls have shown a neck-and-neck race between former Representative Tom Perriello and Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam. Both Democrats have run on a progressive policy agenda and meted out pointed anti-Trump attacks. But there are meaningful differences between the candidates.

Perriello is the favorite of political left icon Bernie Sanders, and has framed the conversation around jobs and the economy in populist terms reminiscent of the Vermont senator’s insurgent presidential primary bid. It would be overly simplistic to say that Perriello is a candidate made in the image of Sanders, however. His platform does not align perfectly with that of the former Democratic presidential contender, and his campaign has also taken pains to highlight its support from allies of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Northam, who has locked down endorsements from prominent Democratic politicians in Virginia, including McAuliffe, and Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, had been expected to win the race without difficulty prior to Perriello’s entry into the race in January. Now, though, either candidate appears to have a shot at victory. FiveThirtyEight’s Harry Enten points out: “the polls show a wide range of possible outcomes—anything from a Northam blowout to a high single-digit lead for Perriello.”