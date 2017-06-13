Attorney General Jeff Sessions spent two decades in the Senate trying to ask hard questions of committee witnesses. Now it’s his turn in the hot seat. The former Alabama senator is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday afternoon in his first appearance before Congress since his confirmation in February. His testimony comes less than a week after former FBI Director James Comey told senators that Sessions appeared to recognize he shouldn’t have left the director alone with President Trump at a White House meeting in February. Related Story James Comey Finally Tells His Side of the Story Since assuming his post at the Justice Department, Sessions has increasingly become a key figure in the ongoing federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. One aspect of that investigation is examining whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to undermine Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid. The inquiry is currently headed by Robert Mueller, a widely respected former FBI chief tapped to serve as special counsel by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein last month. Normally, it would be up to the attorney general to appoint a special counsel. But Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March, citing his role as a key foreign-policy adviser in the Trump campaign. His recusal came one day after The Washington Post reported Sessions had failed to disclose two meetings during the presidential campaign with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, during his Senate confirmation process. The nature of those meetings and whether they were the full extent of his contacts with Russian officials will likely be a major focus of Tuesday’s hearing.

Among the top questions from senators will also be the scope of Sessions’s abstention from matters involving the Russia investigation. The attorney general played a central role in Comey’s abrupt ouster last month, including writing Trump a letter formally recommending his removal. Some Democratic lawmakers have claimed that Sessions’s involvement in the dismissal of Comey, who oversaw the FBI’s role in the Russia investigation at the time, could be seen as a violation of his pledge to recuse himself from matters involving the probe. The hearing will give Sessions an opportunity to respond to Comey’s appearance before the same committee last week. One of the most dramatic moments of his testimony came when he described the moments before a February 14 conversation between himself and the president at the White House. According to Comey, Trump asked him to stay behind after a group meeting, then requested he drop the investigation into Flynn. “Shortly afterwards, I spoke with Attorney General Sessions in person to pass along the president’s concerns about leaks,” Comey testified in his prepared remarks. “I took the opportunity to implore the attorney general to prevent any future direct communication between the president and me. I told the AG that what had just happened—him being asked to leave while the FBI director, who reports to the AG, remained behind—was inappropriate and should never happen. He did not reply.” Senators will likely ask if Sessions’s recollection of those events matches Comey’s, and what—if anything—he told the president afterward.