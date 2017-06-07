In his opening statement to Senate lawmakers, prepared for a Thursday hearing, the former FBI director describes multiple conversations he had with President Trump about the Russia investigation.

“I need loyalty. I want loyalty.” Those are the words James Comey will testify President Trump said to him at a January dinner when the former FBI director appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday. In his prepared opening remarks, Comey describes multiple conversations he had at Trump’s initiative about the Russia investigation and whether its effect on his presidency could be mitigated. He recalls his unease with Trump’s habitual breaches of the traditional line separating the White House from federal law-enforcement agencies. And he depicts a president eager to create “some sort of patronage relationship” over him in an apparent effort to undermine the FBI’s independence and interfere with an ongoing investigation. “I can recall nine one-on-one conversations with President Trump in four months—three in person and six on the phone,” Comey said. That’s compared with the two private conversations he had with President Obama in the preceding three years.

The former director also describes multiple occasions on which he assured Trump that he wasn’t personally under investigation, an assertion Trump himself made in the letter firing Comey last month. He begins his story with the first time he met Trump, during a January 6 meeting at Trump Tower. The meeting’s purpose was to brief him about the intelligence community’s findings about Russian interference in the election. Before he traveled to New York, Comey says he consulted with Justice Department officials about whether he could tell Trump he wasn’t under investigation. “That was true; we did not have an open counter-intelligence case on him,” Comey said. “We agreed I should do so if circumstances warranted. During our one-on-one meeting at Trump Tower, based on President-Elect Trump’s reaction to the briefing and without him directly asking the question, I offered that assurance.” But the bulk of the prepared testimony revolves around Trump’s one-on-one efforts to extract fealty from Comey and to influence federal inquiries into Russian electoral interference and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The most damning portion comes when Comey recounts a January 27 dinner at the White House to which Trump invited him. Comey agreed, saying he was under the impression he wouldn’t be the only one present. He was. According to Comey, Trump opened by asking him whether intended to stay on in his position. (Comey was three years into a 10-year tenure at the time.) “My instincts told me that the one-on-one setting, and the pretense that this was our first discussion about my position, meant the dinner was, at least in part, an effort to have me ask for my job and create some sort of patronage relationship,” Comey said. “That concerned me greatly, given the FBI’s traditionally independent status in the executive branch.”