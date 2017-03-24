For Maria Hinojosa, the anchor and executive producer of “Latino USA,” the question of how to live together in relative peace and prosperity is complicated by the ascendent political coalition that is eager to deport millions of undocumented immigrants––and the anti-immigrant fringe that bears animus toward even legal immigrants.

“Having been born in Mexico and becoming an American citizen in the 1990s, I have the unique distinction of being considered ‘other’ and therefore have spent a lot of time thinking about this issue,” she explained. “There are times, given the recent changes in our country, when I have considered leaving this country behind for a new place. This is the opposite of ‘how do we learn to live together’ and it's upsetting.”

That impulse is born of frustration.

“Only recently, I heard first hand the story of a Mexican man who had been deported from Arizona—after living in the U.S. for 50 years,” she related. “Knowing that someone not so different from myself has been deported rips a great sadness into me, and it becomes a reminder of how it seems that we can’t all live together.” But the frustration doesn’t overwhelm her ultimate optimism about the United States or the lives that immigrants can live here: