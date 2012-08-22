Health care warriors, saddle up! This promises to be a wild weekend on Capitol Hill—and for anyone with skin in the repeal-and-replace-Obamacare game. After days and weeks of breathless anticipation, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is set to release a “discussion draft” of his chamber’s version of the wildly controversial (read: unpopular) AHCA. To clarify: What McConnell’s dropping is not an actual bill, with the devilish details of a plan laid out in expansive, if largely impenetrable legislatese. A discussion draft can be as specific or as vague as the leader sees fit, and vanishingly few outside of McConnell’s office know for certain what to expect: A document resembling actual legislation? A reasonably meaty outline? A smattering of bullet points beefed up with meaningless slogans and cheery photos of senior citizens frolicking in fields of prescription drugs? Latest from Politics Immigration Hardliners Grow Frustrated with Trump No matter. When the draft hits, it will set in motion a Capitol Hill and K Street freakout, as aides, lobbyists, and other outside interest groups rush to read, analyze, and respond to whatever the heck McConnell has handed them—mindful that the Majority Leader has vowed to hold a vote on the bill before Congress skips town for the July 4th recess late next week. The clock, as they say, is ticking. Fast.

Opponents of the AHCA, of course, have already been hard at work plotting their pushback. Based on news reports, leaks, and wild rumors about what is likely to be in the Senate version, groups like the Center for American Progress and the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities have been crunching numbers and making predictions as to the plan’s impact. (Their verdict: Bad. Very bad.) Those analyses and forecasts, in turn, have been used by Democratic leadership in preliminary messaging memos. (Two days before the draft dropped, in fact, Pelosi’s office put out a memo—subject: “Damaging Provisions Reportedly In the Evolving Secret Senate Trumpcare Bill”—featuring snippets of CAP and CBPP reports on how Trumpcare would “eviscerate coverage and protections” for those with preexisting conditions, further cut Medicaid, and shortchange efforts to combat the opioid crisis.) Of course, these early talking points rest heavily on speculation about what will be in the still evolving bill—which, as you may have heard, is being pulled together primarily by McConnell’s office under a cloak of secrecy worthy of the Illuminati. Which means that when an actual draft hits the streets tomorrow, the real race begins. As fired up as they are, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s office doesn’t have the manpower to handle this response job alone—though rest assured they will be tearing into it. (As will Pelosi’s people.) There will be a flurry of conference calls, and pieces of the bill will be farmed out to the relevant committees for “scrubbing.” Minority staffers on the Finance Committee will look at tax issues, Budget staffers will examine CBO-related stuff, HELP (Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions) will focus on actual health policy, and so on.