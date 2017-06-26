Peter Wehner, a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, believes that most every American has a role to play in helping their compatriots co-exist despite their differences, and “a good place to start is with self-reflection and looking within—first at ourselves as individual, then the parties and political movements we are a part of.”

In his view, “All of us, but particular our political leaders, need to challenge those with whom we share a common ideology to examine our own blindspots, to cease assuming those who hold different views that we do have nothing to teach us, and to stop dehumanizing our political opponents. We need people within our own political tribe to point out the limitations and dangers of excessive political tribalism, and how it can become an obstacle to intellectual honesty. Having liberals lecture conservatives about their lack of civility and comity, and vice-versa, typically inflames passions rather than calms things down. If we want to make progress we need more people to hold others within our political community accountable and to higher standards.”

He added: