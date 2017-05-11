Given the president’s feelings on personal pique, he might have expected Democrats to welcome the firing of a man they felt cost them the White House.

One of the more intriguing bits to emerge from the Comey canning are the widespread reports that Donald Trump assumed that his kicking the FBI director to the curb would be met with cheers—or at least shrugs—across the political spectrum. Latest from Politics The Russians Troll Trump While the narratives coming out of the White House have been muddled and contradictory to the point of near-incoherence, administration officials have been leaking all over town that Trump was taken aback by the fury of the blowback. Most notably, he seemed perplexed as to why Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was so miffed to see the FBI director, hardly beloved by Democrats, receive his comeuppance. Instead, since Tuesday’s explosion, lawmakers from both teams have been proclaiming themselves deeply troubled (though not Republican leadership, mind you), the phrase “constitutional crisis” keeps trending, and you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting a pundit musing about Watergate. White House aides, meanwhile, are busy anonymously savaging one another over why no one foresaw—much less prepared to defend against—the ferocity of this firestorm.

(Trump is said to be particularly irate with his communications team for bungling the response. Some might point out that Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s people were reportedly given a mere hour’s warning of the coming chaos. Still, the president feels what he feels. So those participating in who-will-Trump-axe-next office pools may want to shift your money to poor Sean.) The question of “What was Trump thinking?” is one that pretty much all of the political world is now puzzling over (even many inside Trumpland). Did the president and his inner circle really fail to fathom the epic fallout that would result from ousting the man in charge of investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia? Did the president simply not care? If the latter, why weren’t his front-line troops better outfitted for battle so that the entire operation didn’t come off looking like an out-of-control clown car? To steal a line from the 1988 comedy A Fish Called Wanda one typically aims to avoid this sort of high-profile meltdown “unless you’re congenitally insane or irretrievably stupid.” Trump is neither of those things. (This is, I realize, a subject of increasingly hot debate in some circles.) What the president undeniably is, however, is pathologically myopic in his view of the world and how it operates. For him, everything is personal. Period. Ideology, partisanship, institutional norms, law, ethics, morality—none of these seems to mean much to this president. Or rather, none means as much to Trump as do his gut feelings about another individual, which are themselves heavily determined by whether Trump feels as though that individual has displeased and/or disrespected Trump. (Recall Trump’s self-proclaimed rule of thumb for dealing with Vladimir Putin: “If he says great things about me, I’m going to say great things about him.”)