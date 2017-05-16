Earlier this week, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski made a provocative claim about Kellyanne Conway’s behavior as a lead surrogate during the 2016 campaign: that Conway would shill for Donald Trump while the cameras were rolling, but that once the cameras stopped, when her words would only reach the people in studio, she revealed that she was so disgusted by her talking points that she “needed a shower.” If true, that reflects poorly on Conway’s character. (Conway, for her part, largely denied the claims.) And the revelation struck me as journalistically scandalous, too: An interviewee on a news program admitted to lying on-air, yet the hosts neglected to inform the audience that they’d been misled? “Wow,” I thought, “what a stark example of insiders colluding in misinformation—and in the guise of a broadcast that purports to inform! Still, better to be grossed out and come clean late than to never reveal the truth.” Then I got distracted by an unusual news cycle before I could write about the matter.

But I’m reminded of it by the commentator Tucker Carlson, who is a subtle, intelligent writer at his best, and a smug, pandering demagogue at his worst. As my colleague McKay Coppins writes, he has successfully reinvented himself as a “populist” on Fox News, despite his open love of living in Washington, D.C., among establishment elites. “To many,” Coppins acknowledges, “this populist posture will reek of phoniness.” To me it is plainly phony. And if you doubt that, I invite you to consider what Carlson had to say upon hearing the story about Kellyanne Conway lying to the public: His critics in the media often say that Donald Trump is diminishing the American presidency … But it is also true that in covering Trump the way they have, many journalists and have degraded and humiliated themselves. There are countless example, but watch this one… I have no idea if Kellyanne Conway ever said anything like that, but I do know TV anchors almost never reveal what their guests say off camera. And for good reason. People come to TV studios so they can speak on TV. They do not come with the expectation that their private conversations will wind up broadcast to the country, especially when they’re not present to defend themselves. In more than 20 years working in TV, I have never seen that happen. And trust me, I’ve heard a lot of weird things uttered off the air. Television networks don’t have hidden cameras in their bathrooms for the same reason. Even in media there is a zone of privacy, those are the rules. At least they used to be, that was before NBC video taped Donald Trump without his knowledge and then leaked that tape 11 years later to the Washington Post in an effort to destroy his presidential campaign. So under the old rules that Carlson extols, a paid political operative could lie to millions of Americans on TV news, then confide to the news anchors that she felt disgusted by her own lies, and the journalists would hide the fact of the deception, adhering to an unwritten code that protects the elites who host and appear on television.