Congressional Democrats renewed calls for an independent commission into the Russia investigation in response new revelations in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

“The truth is coming out,” Democratic Representative Jim McGovern tweeted in reference to a separate Washington Post report stating that “the law enforcement investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign has identified a current White House official as a significant person of interest.” Some Democrats responded to the reports by reviving calls for an independent commission to investigate potential Trump-Russia ties. The revelations follow a tumultuous period for the Trump administration that has unfolded over the past two weeks. It started last week when the president abruptly fired Comey, who was then charged with oversight of the bureau’s investigation into potential ties between Trump campaign associates and the Russian government. American intelligence agencies concluded in January that the Russian government engaged in an influence operation intended to undermine Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. Although it remains ongoing, the Russia inquiry has caused significant political troubles for the Trump administration in its early days. Comey’s firing was followed in quick succession by reports that Trump had shared highly classified information with Russian diplomats at the White House that endangered a source of intelligence on ISIS, and that Trump had privately asked Comey to halt an investigation into his former national security advisor Michael Flynn.