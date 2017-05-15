Some GOP lawmakers offered a defense of the president, although others expressed alarm, following reports he disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.

Updated on May 15, 2017 at 7:29 p.m. After a report surfaced on Monday that President Trump shared classified information with Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week, some Senate Republicans initially rushed to defend the president, while other GOP lawmakers, and congressional Democrats, expressed alarm. “It’s no longer classified the minute he utters it,” Republican Senator Jim Risch said, according to Talking Points Memo’s Alice Ollstein. Risch reportedly noted that the president “has the ability to declassify anything at any time without any process.” “We certainly don’t want any president to leak classified information, but the president does have the right to do that,” Republican Senator John McCain said, according to the Associated Press’ Erica Werner. On Twitter, however, McCain shared the report later in the evening and wrote: “If true, deeply disturbing….” A spokesman for Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters: “We have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation’s secrets is paramount. The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration.”

A report in The Washington Post on Monday stated that “President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said that Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.” Administration officials quickly pushed back on the report. “The story that came out tonight, as reported, is false,” National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said in a carefully worded statement, that did not wade deeply into the substance of the report. “The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries,” he said, but added: “At no time, were intelligence sources or methods discussed, and the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known.” In stark contrast to the immediate reactions of some of his colleagues, Republican Senator Bob Corker reportedly expressed concern over the report. “The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order. It’s going to happen,” Corker said, per Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur. “Obviously they’re in a downward spiral right now and they’ve got to figure out a way to come to grips w[ith] all that’s happening.” Congressional Democrats harshly criticized the report, with some arguing that if the allegations prove to be true, the president put national security at risk.